I totally support the right to bear arms. Congress should pass a law that states if you carry a gun while committing a crime, then you will be sentenced to life in prison with no parole. This law would apply even if you not take the gun out.
I am not asking anyone to surrender their guns. I do think that such a law may make some think that the rewards of crime is worth never being free again.
Cliff McDonald
Lake Placid
