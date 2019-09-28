It’s that time of year again, where holiday foods come into our lives and our meals. I both look forward to and dread this time, because while there’s a lot to savor, there are some strange things out there posing as food.
The big flavor is, of course, pumpkin spice. It’s to the point it’s become something of a joke — if I recall correctly, there was a funny Facebook post advertising pumpkin spice brake pads — but it is definitely popular.
I have nothing against pumpkin spice. I do like pumpkin pie. But recently I had the choice of a pumpkin spice latte or a salted caramel mocha. I chose the latter without an ounce of regret.
But a while back I saw an article from www.tasteofhome.com that gave me pause. The article was letting its readers know that a new pumpkin spice flavor was on its way — pumpkin spice Spam.
According to the article, it should be available now, on Walmart.com and Spam.com. I checked both sites and while I found it on the Spam site, I couldn’t find it at walmart.com. Not that I’m actually going to buy it. I am not a fan of regular Spam. Pumpkin spice doesn’t sound as if it would change my mind.
My honorary son Paul informed me this morning that he has found a way to love Spam. During a hurricane once he tried fried Spam and liked it. He thinks this version might be tasty.
He’s welcomes to it. I’ll even let him have my share. I’m nice like that.
There is another holiday food that came to my attention that I hesitate to bring up — just reading about it might make some readers ill. But it is my duty to warn you that this is out there, so you know that there are some really strange ideas out there.
According to an article at www.rare.com, a Twitter user came up with the idea of a new pizza topping. They took a DiGiorno frozen pizza and to celebrate the fall season chose to top it with … are you ready? Candy corn.
I am not kidding. There’s even Before cooking and After cooking pictures, the latter showing melted candy corn all over what used to be an edible pizza. The reaction to the concoction was generally negative. Even DiGiorno weighed in, tweeting “’Tis the no.”
However, Chuck E. Cheese decided to kind of go with the concept. No, they didn’t put candy corn on pizza. Instead, they make a pizza with slices that resemble the appearance of candy corn.
The pizza, which consists of garlic mozzerella cheese in the center and an orange cheddar cheese rim, looks kind of tasty. I could be persuaded to try a slice of this. But don’t even attempt to get the other candy corn pizza into me. Not going to happen.
So, you have two new holiday flavors to try or loathe this holiday season. This is in addition to fruitcake, which is a holiday staple I still refuse to try. Of course, there are holiday foods I enjoy. Cranberry sauce. Turkey with dressing. Eggnog. And I plan to have my share as we go through this 2019 holiday season. Any suggestions I should check out? Email me at laura@laurahware.com. Just don’t try to sell me on fruitcake.
