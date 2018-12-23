Keith “Toby” Stokes founded the Lake Placid Clown School and Museum (109 West Interlake, Lake Placid) in 1993. Its mission is to teach the art of clowning and to spread smiles, love and laughter.
The first class graduated six clowns. Since then, over 1,500 men and women have graduated to become fun loving clowns, entertaining folks all over the world at community events, in hospitals and nursing homes.
Clown students take a 24-hour course which includes learning the history of clowns, the three clown types, how to sew costumes, choosing a clown name, makeup, expressions, acting movement, skits, one liners, magic tricks and balloon art.
The Clown School also offers a program for youngsters 7-17 called Junior Joey’s. Last Saturday the school was jam packed with parents, grandparents and clown lovers to attend the graduation of four newly certified Joey clowns who have worked since late summer to develop their skills.
Catrina Monaco one of the clown instructors said, ”I have been here since 2013 and we have graduated over 30 youngsters just during that time.”
The four new proud graduates received their certificates from School President Darrel Jingst. His clown name is “String Bean.” He has been a clown for over 20 years.
The grads are 7-year-old Ayden Perry from Lake Wales (Happy Rainbow Bandit); 9-year-old Ethan Perry from Lake Wales (Stitch the Hobo); 7-year-old Chloe Baugh from Sebring (Sissy Sue); and 8-year-old Lazaro Perez from Lake Placid (Mr. Pickles.)
Perez was asked why he chose the name Mr. Pickles? “I hate pickles,” he said, “but my mom likes them so I just thought that would be a fun name.”
The new graduates were joined by Joey alumni. Each performed a fun skit that they wrote themselves. They were joined by adult clowns that brought laughs and chuckles for their clever, corny, yet humorous skits.
This was the first time these young people actually performed for a live audience. They acted like old pros.
The cost for the course was $5. Monaco said, “We were so blessed to receive a grant of $1,500 from Glades Electric to cover the cost of supplies and their costumes.”
On hand to watch the festivities was school founder Keith “Toby” Stokes. He carried a small sign to remind clown lovers to attend a concert by California Toe Jam to be held March 8 at the Genesis Center in Lake Placid. The evening is a fund raiser for the school and museum.
Jingst congratulated the youngsters for really “selling” the punch lines of their skits. He thanked the audience for coming and being so supportive. We love to share smiles, love and laughter.”
After, the guests and the grads dug into a festive table filled with Christmas refreshments.
Adults and seniors interested in becoming a clown can join the next class set for February 15. Simply call 863-465-2920 and leave your name and number. Visit Toby Clown School via the internet for details and see how you can support their mission. The museum holds over 700 pieces of clown memorabilia.
