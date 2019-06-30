As of July 1, there is a new law in effect in Florida regarding texting and driving. It will now be a primary offense, meaning that you can be pulled over if a deputy sees you texting while driving. Previously, it was a secondary offense, meaning there had to be another reason to pull you over.
The new law prohibits a driver from “operating a motor vehicle while manually typing or entering multiple letters, numbers, symbols or other characters into a wireless communications device or sending or receiving data on such a device for the purpose of … texting, emailing or instant messaging.”
There are some exceptions. It’s legal to text while your vehicle isn’t moving, including at a red light or stop sign, or if you are operating an emergency vehicle. It’s also still legal to use navigation and to use your phone to report an emergency or criminal activity to law enforcement.
From now until Jan. 1, you probably won’t get a ticket if you are pulled over for texting while driving. The first six months will be used for educational purposes. After then, the first offense will be a moving violation (with no points added to your license) and a $30 fine. Additional offenses within five years will add three points to your license and come with a $60 fine. That may not seem like a lot of money, but remember there will be court costs and other fees that go along with a citation.
There is also another part of this law that relates to having a mobile device in your hand (either texting or talking on the phone) while driving in a school zone, school crossing, or a construction zone (when workers are present). That law also is in effect as of July 1, but citations can’t be issued until Jan. 1 of next year.
There are aspects of the texting-while-driving law that will make it difficult to enforce, but that isn’t true of the second part of the law. If we see you on your phone in a work zone or especially in a school zone, you will get pulled over and are probably going to get a ticket. Those are areas where you should be paying extra attention to what’s going on around your vehicle, not less.
Truthfully, we shouldn’t need a law to control this type of behavior. It should just be common sense. In 2016, there were nearly 50,000 accidents caused by distracted driving in our state, resulting in 223 deaths. As much talk as there has been locally about the speed limit on US 27, it is drivers not paying attention that is the cause of most crashes, not speeding.
Research by AAA shows that people who text and drive are eight times more likely to be involved in a crash. Talking on a phone while driving isn’t as bad, but it is still dangerous. Those drivers are four times more likely to be in an accident.
AAA also says that only 35% of Americans admit to texting while driving, which tells me that a lot of people lied to the survey takers.
Paul Blackman is the Highlands County sheriff. Email him at pblackman@highlandssheriff.org Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
