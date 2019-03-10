SEBRING — Advanced Practice Registered Nurses may soon be able to operate more independently if the Florida legislature expands the scope of their practice this session.
Rep. Cary Pigman is the first name sponsor of House Bill 821. He will be presenting the bill to the committees of referral as it makes its way through the process.
This is the fifth or sixth time Pigman has attempted to increase the autonomy of APRNs. “Every time, I get it passed in the House,” Pigman said. “The Senate has not passed it.”
A similar bill is being introduced in the Senate by Sen. Jeff Brandes.
“It’s something I keep fighting for because it enhances patient access with no compromise to safety,” Pigman said. “And it introduces competition into an industry with a startling limit of it.”
Especially in the rural area, there are a limited number of providers. Denise Grimsley, hospital administrator for AdventHealth Wauchula, said, in counties like Glades County, the only form of health care is the health department, which operates with physician assistants or APRNs.
“If we can create efficiencies, more availability and more supply, we remove a cost driver,” Pigman said.
Pigman explained his philosophy of what was happening with the debate over limited health care providers. He said, “If you’re a Democrat, and you want to increase health care [access] without more health care providers, then you just want to throw more money at it.
“If you’re a Republican, and you believe in the free market and competition, why would you regulate a group with a proven safety benefit?” Pigman said. “Why would you shackle them?”
Pigman said, “We have a shortage of providers. In my scope of practice bills I want to [tell legislators], ‘In my world, there are more patients than providers.’”
Why does Pigman support this bill? The advantages are increasing access while maintaining the same level of exceptional care physicians provide, Brandon Miller, Pigman’s legislative assistant, said.
Are there any disadvantages to allowing APRNs to work more independently of physicians? “In our years of fighting for this change [expanding the role of APRNs], we have not been provided with any data that shows APRNs provide a lower degree of care as compared to physicians,” Miller said. “We have not been shown any, because I do not believe it exists.”
The goal of expanding the scope of practice is to increase access to care for all patients and decrease costs for patients. The demand for health care grows every year.
Pigman is hopeful that the bill will pass the House of Representatives, as it has done in the past. However, it will be more difficult to pass the Senate. “Our goal is to work with our Senator colleagues to see a good bill go to the governor’s desk,” Pigman’s office said.
Pigman believes that the demand for healthcare will continue to increase as Florida’s population increases. When ideas start and end with throwing more taxpayer money at the same ideas hoping for a different result, we do our citizens, and those who desperately need quality care, an immense disservice, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.