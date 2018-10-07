The freshwater fishing forecast for the second week of October gives anglers the new moon phase and a rainy season weather forecast. The lunar perigee occurred two days ago and the new moon occurs Monday, which makes for a strong new moon.
And as is always the case with new and full moons, there will be three daytime periods in which fish will be active above the normal 28-day feed-rate average, all centered on the three solar events — solar noon, sunset and sunrise.
The weather forecast for this week would be perfect if not for the prediction of significant cloud-cover starting today and remaining above 75 percent until the weekend. This will greatly decrease oxygen production and this will in turn cause fish to digest food very slowly.
So you can expect the morning bite to suffer first and increasingly become worse until bright sunny days return — forecast for Saturday. Secondly the evening bite will suffer, especially if there is significant rainfall to go with the cloud-cover. And the midday bite should remain constant due to the atmospheric pressure increase period being enough influence to trigger adjustment activity upward, sunshine or not.
We start today with a perfect steady east fishing wind in the 9-12 mile-per-hour range. Wednesday it switches to a south wind at 8-10 mph and declines further Thursday through Sunday to a weak 5 mph southwesterly wind.
When there is a steady consistent wind pattern for an extended period of days, fish populations follow the wind-driven members of the lake’s food-chain to the windy side of the lake. Since an easterly direction wind has prevailed over the past few weeks — sometimes slightly north or south but predominately easterly direction — the larger part of the populations will be on the western, northwestern and southwestern areas of the lake shorelines and the east, northeast and southeast shoreline areas of islands.
When fishing the windy, wave-action areas of the lake, remember to select darker colored baits due to the increased turbidity levels. Using noise makers such as glass and metal rattles and or vibration producers such as blades and spinners, lipped solid body baits, all alert feeding fish that there’s a potential food member coming their way in the low visibility water.
My personal favorite artificial bait this time of year is anything which is very short, very fat and real heavy, which produces intense action and vibration when retrieved at the slowest speeds possible — move one inch, pause, then move or bump it forward and pause, move it six inches in three seconds and pause, then…tighten the line but don’t move the bait forward, repeat four-step procedure.
All three of my last bass over ten pounds have come using the Medlock 1-ounce jig, in any of the dark colors, and attaching a fat heavy tube-bait such as a Fat Ika as a trailer. The strikes came as I gently rocked the bait on the bottom next to cattail and bulrush plant root bases — rocking is accomplished as I move the bait while it sits on the bottom, without advancing the bait forward. To accomplish this, requires a tightening-up of the slack line and then releasing tension on the line and repeating the rod back-and-forth motion technique.
Essentially you’ll be playing with slack line floating on the surface, which requires that you line-watch and or feel the spool for the tell-tale sign of a trophy bass, which is a slight tap on the line or a straightening of the curved line, and nothing more.
Best Fishing Days: Today through Wednesday midday and evening hours and perhaps in some lakes with enough depth, the sunrise period.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon overhead period occurs at 12:08 p.m. and solar noon at 1:12 p.m. however the atmospheric pressure spike period has been occurring during the mid-to-late morning hours. Therefore a feed rating of 6 to 7 will occur today from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday the rating increases to 7 to 8 and the time will expand to 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 6:29 p.m. and the sunset at 7:05 p.m. and will create a feed intensity rating of 5 to 6 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. With the forecasted cloud-cover all week the dissolved oxygen production will be weak, however this period of the day still remains the high oxygen rate period of the day. The more sunshine prevails during the day, the better the feeding action will be. Rating increases to 6 to 7 for Monday and Tuesday evenings.
Prime Monthly Periods: Oct. 6-11, new moon; Oct. 21-26, full moon; Nov. 4-9, new moon; Nov. 20-25, full moon; Dec. 4-9, new moon; Dec. 19-24, full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide-Trips: A 4-6 hour summer charter for $225 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Cold water and weather protection provided. Custom bass fishing charter package options available. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Seasonal Safety Notes: Lightning is a very serious threat during the Florida rainy season. The standard rule: Be no more than three or four minutes away from a vehicle or permanent structure. So the time your boat is able to travel from your fishing-hole to one of the two safe-place options, should be less than four minutes.
If you get caught on the lake with no time to get to safety, keep motors ‘in the water’ and lay down as low as possible and…..persuade yourself not be this irresponsible with yourself ever again — been there, done that.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.10 feet above sea level, which is the maximum level in the seasonal management schedule today — 4-5 inches below the annual high level of 39.50 feet. The minimum level currently is 38.75 feet. Today, four S68 spillway gates are closed to remain on schedule.
This seasonal ‘rain-buffer schedule’ is necessary because the lake fills six times faster than water is able to be released during major rain events.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where the deeper water comes closest to shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are45 Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on 25 lakes, from the towns of Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
