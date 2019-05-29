The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last three days of May and the beginning of June gives anglers the new moon week, which starts Friday and ends next Thursday, and a rainy season weather forecast if the extended forecast is correct. All fishing factors considered, anglers should enjoy an excellent new moon phase.
The new moon occurs Monday which means the new moon feeding activity should start to occur Friday. However the weather prediction indicates better fishing factors starting to occur on the weekend. Saturday and Sunday morning are predicted to produce excellent alignment of fishing factors. I expect Monday to also be exceptional.
The lunar orbit is heading toward the point of perigee which occurs next Friday. So I expect the second half of the new moon week to be just as good if not better than the first half. The lunar perigee also improves the feed rating of any given moon phase.
The winds over the next six days will produce a perfect fishing-wind, with speeds in the six to eight miles per hour (mph) range. Today and Thursday a southeastern wind prevails, followed by winds shifting out of the west by Friday and continuing through Monday.
During the summer season the ‘west wind is best’ saying becomes true because the rainy season weather pattern produces the greatest atmospheric pressure-change during a west wind bringing a high pressure system into the state.
A rainy season weather pattern is forecast to start Friday which means ‘lightning’ becomes a safety consideration in the afternoon and evenings. So be sure to have a plan of escape should severe thunderstorms develop over your fishing lakes.
Best Fishing Days: This evening and Thursday morning and evening, then Saturday through Monday.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 9:43 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:31 a.m. The atmospheric pressure plot of the past two days indicates an early morning above-average increase occurring one to two hours before the overhead period. I expect this trend to continue. Therefore a feed intensity rating of 5-6 will occur today from 7:30-10:30 a.m. This period moves later daily by 30-40 minutes and increases slightly in feed rating by a half number every two days.
Minor Fishing Period: The moonset occurs today at 3:53 p.m. and the sunset at 8:15 p.m. There has also been an atmospheric pressure increase period in the two to three hours after the moonset and I expect this trend to also continue. Therefore there will be a feed rating of 4-5 from 4-8:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and will remain in the 5-rating feeding range.
Prime Monthly Periods: May 15-20 full moon, June 1-5 new moon, and 14-19 full moon, June 28-July 4 new moon, July 13-18 full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour spring charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, want to learn a particular lake and how fish use it? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.00 feet above sea level, and is the current high-level for the rainy season. The minimum low-level currently is 37.50’ until July when it will be raised 3 inches. During extreme rain events the lake rises six times faster than water is able to be released at the S68 spillway structure gates.
S68 Spillway Status: (Tuesday 4 a.m.) One in four gates is open 2 inches and flowing 330 cubic feet per second.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com
