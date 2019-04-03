The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of April gives anglers the new moon phase week and ideal fishing weather. The new moon arrives Friday and there will be plenty of ‘fishing factor change’ to cause fish to adjust daily.
All fishing factors considered, fish will be adjusting to daily changes to wind direction and greater-than-average atmospheric pressure change, and thus have a greater appetite every second or third day. Fish have been on a 48-60 hour feeding pattern which will shorten up as water temperature climbs through the seventy-degree range this month.
Best Fishing Days: Today and Friday will produce the best fishing factor alignment, such as greater-than-average atmospheric pressure change, and ideal wind speeds during the mid-morning and late afternoon hours.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 12:27 p.m. and solar noon at 1:28 p.m. creating a feed intensity rating of 5-6 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 40 minutes and increases in feed-rating by a half number until the weekend when it begins to decline by a whole number daily until Monday when it levels off on the seasonal average.
Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 6:32 a.m. and the sunset at 7:14 a.m. And the moonset occurs at 6:25 p.m. and the sunset at 7:44 p.m. Both periods will produce a feed intensity rating of 4-5 during the 6-8 hours—sunset period could be a whole number better due to producing warmer water temperatures…maybe. Both periods move later daily by about 40 minutes.
Prime Monthly Periods: April 3-8 new moon, and16-21 full moon, May 1-6 new moon, and 15-20 full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour spring charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Cold water and raingear provided. Custom bass fishing charter package options available. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.15 feet above sea level, which is the current high-level, which will be gradually dropping another 9-10” to 38.25’ by end of May. The minimum low-level currently is 38.00’ and will be dropping another 6” by the end of April to 37.50’. S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) All gates closed
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
