The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last day of June and beginning of July gives anglers the new moon phase week, which started yesterday, and a rainy season weather forecast. Today there will be a lack of wind but ideal northwest winds will occur through Tuesday when the new moon occurs.
All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy a very strong new moon phase for the next six days. Today through Wednesday an eight to nine rating will occur during the midday hours and the sunset period will also give anglers plenty of feeding activity since dissolved oxygen rates peak during this period.
A variable weal wind will occur today but will be followed by two days of a perfect northwest fishing wind. Wednesday wind shift out of the east and weaken slightly but Thursday and Friday ideal fishing winds from the southeast will prevail as the lunar perigee occurs Friday.
Early morning anglers will not benefit from the new moon until Thursday and Friday when the moonrise period occurs at 8:25 a.m. and 9:33 a.m. respectively. Remember, during the summer months, the low dissolved oxygen period of the day occur from 3-7 a.m. So for fish to actively feed in the early morning hours there needs to be bright sunlight early. Fishing the northwest corners of the lake is a good idea.
Best Fishing Days: Since there is no significant atmospheric pressure change events forecasted for this week, and no above-average weather front activity, the ‘strong new moon influence’ will be the acting dominate trigger. Therefore today through Wednesday will the best fishing days for midday and sunset anglers.
If the extended weather forecast ends up being true, Thursday and Friday could produce better-than-average atmospheric pressure increase which would cause fish to adjust upward into traditional feeding areas along shorelines and at the top of treepiles. Note that the moon arrives at its closest orbit point to earth on Friday. A strong lunar influence will occur which will increase the feed rating number.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon overhead period occurs at 11:30 a.m. and solar noon at 1:30 p.m. and the morning atmospheric pressure peak period has been occurring about ninety minutes prior to the overhead period. Therefore the feed intensity rating today will climb to a 7-8 rating from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Daily this period will move later by an hour and increase in feed rating by a half number until Wednesday when it begins to decline by a full number daily until next weekend when it stabilizes in the 5-range.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 6:26 p.m. and the sunset at 8:25 p.m. and the day’s second atmospheric pressure peak period occurs during this solunar activity. Therefore a feed intensity rating of 6-7 will occur from 6-9 a.m. It should be noted that the dissolved oxygen rate will be at its highest level at this time of day. So lakes with submerged vegetation areas will have active feeding activity. Daily this period moves later by one hour and increases in feed rating by a half number until Wednesday when it reverses by a half number daily.
Prime Monthly Periods: June 30-July 4 new moon, July 13-18 full moon, July 29-Aug 4 one day from super new moon status, Aug. 12-17 weak full moon, Aug. 27-Sept. 2 super new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour summer charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, want to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.12 feet above sea level. 38.25’ is the current high-level for the rainy season through July. The minimum low-level is 37.50’ until July when it will be raised 3 inches. During extreme rain events the lake rises six times faster than water is able to be released at the S68 spillway structure’s four gates.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) Three gates are open six inches flowing a combined 600 cubic feet per second.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
