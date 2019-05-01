The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first four days of May give anglers the best fishing days of the month. The new moon occurs Saturday which means the majority of fish populations will be feeding at the same times of day instead of sporadic feeding period with a much smaller percentage of the fish populations feeding a various times of day.
New and full moon phases cause greater fishing results because the majority of fish species’ populations, all feed at the same solar-lunar combination times. And when weather conditions happen to cause ‘greater fish adjustment activity’ during these same monthly solunar times, anglers experience what we call, “A moment in time”.
The weather forecast for the beginning of the new moon week (starts today) will be dominated by high winds. Fishing the windy sides of the lake will be challenging to say the least. A strong east wind is forecasted today and Thursday. Friday through the weekend an ideal fishing wind will occur out of the south to southwest direction.
A low pressure system will be pushing up from the south over the next four days, creating a rainy season type weather pattern. Atmospheric pressure will be in the 30.20 In Hg range today but by Sunday a barometric reading of 29.90 In Hg is forecasted. Since the pressure-drop extends over a four-day period ‘fish adjustment’ will be minimal to non-existent since fish have plenty of time for such a gradual adjustment.
Fish will therefore not be adjusting deeper but will instead remain at depths of 3-6 feet throughout the next four days. Next week however pressure will rise quickly over a two day period which could make the second half of this new moon phase week, better than the first half. Monday and Tuesday mornings look very good if the weather forecast holds up.
Best Fishing Days: Friday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon overhead period occurs at 11:06 a.m. and the last three day’s atmospheric pressure increase occurred an hour prior to this period. Therefore I expect this trend to continue, causing a feed intensity rating of 4-5 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon. Daily this period moves later by 45 minutes and increases in feed rating by a full number. Saturday and Sunday a peak rating of 8-9 will occur from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 5:05 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:46 a.m. and the moonset occurs at 5:10 p.m. and the sunset at 8 p.m. Both periods will produce a similar feed rating with a slightly better rating for the morning period due to cooler water temperatures and higher dissolved oxygen levels. During the hours of 5-8 a feed intensity rating of 4 will occur during the morning period and a 3-rating or perhaps slightly better, will occur during the evening period.
Prime Monthly Periods: May 1-6 new moon, and 15-20 full moon, June 1-5 new moon, and 14-19 full moon, June 28-July 4 new moon, July 13-18 full moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.70 feet above sea level, and is the current high-level, which will be gradually dropping another 5-6” to 38.25’ by end of May. The minimum low-level currently is 38.00’ and will be dropping another 6” by the end of April to 37.50’.
S68 Spillway Status: (Tuesday 4 a.m.) Three gates are open an average of 3 inches, flowing a combined 325 cubic feet per second.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
