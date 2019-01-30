The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last two days of January and beginning of February gives anglers a winter weather forecast and the end of the last quarter moon phase and beginning of the new moon phase.
All fishing factors considered; anglers will need to go slow, then, go even slower, if they want to catch fish. So be prepared to play the waiting game until water temperatures climb back into the 60-degree range.
With water temperatures in the lower 50-degree range, the cold blooded freshwater water fish species slow down to the point where they feed a few times per week. And when they do feed the primary influence is the ‘warmest water period of the day’, i.e. when metabolisms reach the fastest speed of the day.
Therefore fishing during the midday to sunset hours will produce better than the early morning and nighttime periods. And downsizing bait size but selecting a fat or thick bait which produce heavy action when retrieved very slowly, will attract-produce feeding activity.
Best Fishing Days: With the cold front arriving yesterday it will be two or three days or so before fish start to feed again. And the effects of a weak new moon phase will help cause concentrations of fish to feed in longer duration, triggering on the overhead moon as it occurs during the high water-temperature period of the day.
Therefore I predict fairly good fishing to occur starting during Friday’s sunset period and or during the midday and sunset periods on Saturday and Sunday. By Monday, when the new moon occurs the midday period should be very good as the sun, moon and warm water turn on the appetites of fish.
Major Fishing Period: Today solar noon occurs at 12:38 p.m. and the moon-set at 2 p.m. and will create a feed intensity rating of 3 from 12-3 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 45 minutes.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the sunset occurs at 6:05 p.m. and will produce a feed intensity rating of 3 from 5-7 p.m. Daily this period remains centered on the sunset period and will improve when the sunset period begins to harmonize with it starting Saturday.
Prime Monthly Periods: February 2-6 new moon, 17-21 super full moon, March 3-7 new moon, and 18-23 full moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.46 feet above sea level, which is less than an inch below the seasonal-annual high level of 39.50”. The minimum level currently is 38.50’. Tuesday at 4 a.m. three S68 spillway gates are open 0.50 feet and flowing 665 cubic feet per second to meet agricultural water permit agreements and to stay on the seasonal water management schedule.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
