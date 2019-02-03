The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first week of February gives anglers the new moon phase and an ideal winter weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy water temperatures warming enough to enter the ideal feeding temperature range for Florida’s freshwater fish to feed several times per week.
The new moon occurs Monday and the moon reaches its furthest point from earth Tuesday. A weak full moon therefore will improve midday and sunset fishing periods for the next three days. Due to water temperatures still being in the low sixty degree range, the early morning activity will be slow and weak. However by the end of the week this will improve significantly.
Looking at the extended weather forecast, it seems that the weather pattern of the past two months is changing to a spring-like pattern. A daily high-low temperature range of high seventies to eight and mid-fifties to sixty degrees, will cause water temperatures to enter the high sixties to low seventy degree range — ideal for fish to feed several times per week.
This week will be a ‘weather-transition week’. A spring weather pattern starts and hopefully will continue throughout the month. Last year’s February weather pattern was ideal for catching fish and by all indications, it’s about to repeat this year too.
Best Fishing Days: Fish have been feeding every four to five days in an above-average feed rating, but that is currently improving significantly as temps warm due to the current weather pattern. Therefore I predict Wednesday through Thursday to be better fishing days.
Friday evening and Saturday morning produced at above average rates so the midweek days should produce very well, especially as the temp-range climbs ten degrees.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon overhead period occurs at 11:49 a.m. and solar noon at 12:39 p.m. and will create a feed intensity rating of 5-6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Daily this period moves later by about 45 minutes. The rating will decline to a 3-5 rating during the midweek.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moon-set occurs at 5:14 p.m. and the sunset at 6:08 p.m. and will create a feed intensity rating of 5 from 4-7 p.m. Daily this period moves later by about 50 minutes. The sunset will be the acting-trigger, so the next three to four evenings should produce above-average fishing.
Prime Monthly Periods: February 3-6 new moon, 17-21 super full moon, March 3-7 new moon, and 18-23 strong full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour winter charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Cold water and raingear provided. Custom bass fishing charter package options available. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.40 feet above sea level, which is 1.5 inches below the seasonal-annual high level of 39.50”. The minimum level currently is 38.50’. Saturday at 4 a.m. two S68 spillway gates are open 0.50 feet and flowing 425 cubic feet per second to meet agricultural water permit agreements and or to stay on the seasonal water management schedule.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where the deeper water comes closest to shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.