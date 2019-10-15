By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Sebring Parkway from the 90-degree turn to U.S. 27 will be renamed “Schumacher Road,” if county commissioners agree to the change.
That and several other items are on the Highlands County Board of County Commission agenda today, including moving $370,078 of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office “extra-duty revenue” into the appropriate accounts, discussion of the county’s road improvement program, waiving fees to vacate easements on Vaughn Road and providing a $30,000 donation to the Champion for Children Foundation.
Commissioners will also consider zoning/land use change requests involving two parcels of land on Scenic Highway near Sebring Parkway and a parcel on Hammock Road at Jacklin Avenue — the Circle K gas station.
When commissioners met on July 2, they voted to continue the “Sebring Parkway” name north from the roundabout being constructed in place of the 90-degree turn.
They voted to change the name for the road heading west of there — the original section of Sebring Parkway — and readdress all residents and businesses from there to U.S. 27.
The suggested name is “Schumacher Road,” which would continue west of U.S. 27 to the south end of Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring Special Improvement District. All residents, businesses and institutions on the existing Parkway and Schumacher Road would get new addresses.
The re-addressing is done to comply with new standards for E-911 systems, to make sure no roads in a dispatch area have the same names and that a road that continues straight through an intersection keeps the same name, when possible.
In a related matter, two parcels on Scenic Highway, both owned by Kahn Citrus Inc., are up for zoning changes. One request would change a 4.2-acre parcel of an approximate 15.2-acre tract from R-3 multiple-family dwelling — including hotel/motel — to B-3 business district. It sits approximately 1.34 miles east of U.S. 27, north of Sebring Parkway on the east side of Scenic Highway.
Another Kahn Citrus parcel, approximately 19.42 acres on the northeast corner of the intersection of Scenic Highway and the Sebring Parkway, has a land-use request to change from high-density residential to commercial.
Changes would make the property ready for a beverage distribution facility with access to both the existing Sebring Parkway and Phase 3, including their connections to downtown Sebring, Southside and east Avon Park as well as U.S. 27.
Applicants for the remaining 0.67-acre parcel on Hammock Road, the Circle K gas station sitting 1.75 miles east of Highlands Hammock State Park, have asked to change from B-1 neighborhood business district to B-2 limited business district.
Under the requested zoning, the store could sell wine in addition to beer, which it currently sells as a grandfathered use.
In addition to the above-mentioned action items on the County Commission agenda, they also have a request to vacate an easement at 4020 Santa Barbara Drive and to both appoint William Lenihan and re-appoint Wade Taveniere to the Highlands County Industrial Development Authority.
Today’s meeting starts at 9 a.m. in the commission chambers at 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring.
