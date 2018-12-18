SEBRING — With each bright new day, there seems to be another dark, sinister scheme to steal someone’s Social Security number or bank information; it’s an old plot that gets revised with new twists as technology advances.
The basic scenario is the same. Someone calls a phone number claiming to need your Social Security number (SSN), bank information, date of birth or your mother’s maiden name.
There’s either a reward or a punishment mentioned at the other end of the line. If you don’t give the necessary information, you could be arrested or face other legal action.
Sometimes there’s an enticement; give us this information so that we can increase your benefit payment.
“It is unfortunate that scammers are exploiting the OIG’s [Office of the Inspector General’s] reputation and authority to mislead and harm innocent people,” Gale Stallworth Stone, acting inspector general of Social Security, said.
“We will continue to track these scams and alert citizens of their prevalence so that citizens can stay several steps ahead of these thieves,” Stone said.
The callers claim to be from the Social Security Administration, or SSA. Recently, callers have increased their threats and claim that due to improper or illegal activity related to their Social Security number, the person on the other end might be arrested.
Sometimes these phone numbers actually appear to be coming from a legitimate phone number. In a technique called “spoofing” the caller makes the number that shows up on the caller ID appear as if it is coming from the SSA. The phone number showing up on caller ID may be a number actually listed for the SSA, but that does not mean that the call originated from the SSA.
If you have a doubt about who is calling, especially if someone is asking for personal information, hang up and call the SSA directly.
“Please call SSA’s toll-free number, 1-800-772-1213, to verify the reason for the contact and the person’s identity prior to providing any information to the caller,” ssa.gov advises.
