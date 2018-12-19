Do you want to learn a new language? Or maybe read a magazine on your tablet or phone? How about listen to a digital audiobook in your car? I have some good news for you. Your Highlands County libraries, through the generosity of the Friends of the Lake Placid Memorial Library, are bringing new digital services to all Highlands County library patrons.
Most libraries have an associated “Friends” organization. These helpful volunteers raise money for the benefit of the library to provide things like computers, book carts, and other expensive items that sometimes don’t make the budget.
The entertainers, materials and supplies, and prizes necessary for the wildly popular Library Summer Reading Program are also funded because of the generosity of the Friends of each Highlands County library.
This year your Lake Placid Memorial Library’s Friends group decided to go digital in order to meet the needs of patrons looking for language learning resources, digital magazines, and more selection and availability in electronic audiobooks.
No wait times. No overdues or late fees. No return dates. No need to get out of your pajamas to find or learn something new. And the magazines? Those are yours to keep.
If you’re the type that prefers to hold the book in your hand, no need to worry. We still have you covered. But take a chance, walk on the wild side next time you don’t feel like dropping in. Check out our new services from the comfort of your home.
Recorded Books Digital or RB Digital is now available through the county website at www.hcbcc.net. Simply hover your mouse over the Departments list and select Libraries. You’ll see the link to “Access Your Library’s Online Resources” on the left hand side of the page.
After a simple initial setup (call or come in for your invitation!), users will be able to access all these services through a single app on their chosen device (or computer). Library staff across Highlands County are trained and ready to help you get started. Ask us about our new services next time you’re in and we would be happy to help.
