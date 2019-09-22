By BILL ROGERS
DAVENPORT — Posner Park has added several major stores to its roster of retailers at the shopping center in Davenport. They are located in Posner Village on U.S. 27 just south of Interstate 4. Some of them opened the first week of September.
The stores include Burlington, HomeGoods, Five Below, Bealls Outlet, Rack Room Shoes, Marshalls, Ulta Beauty, America’s Best Contacts and Eyeglasses.
Burlington, which was formerly called Burlington Coat Factory, was open during the last week of August.
Five Below held its grand opening Sept. 6. The store, as indicated by its name, sells items that are $5 and under. It is the first one for the chain in Polk County.
The Pennsylvania-based retailer is undergoing a massive expansion. It has more than 800 stores in 36 states and has 1,750 more to come, according to its website. The website describes the store as “the only ‘tween and teen dedicated retailer in the U.S.”
James Miller, senior director of external affairs for the Florida Retail Federation, said there are lots of different factors that go into the decision of where to put a store. Those include target market, income, population, future growth, size of the store and access to the store. It is unlikely that stores will talk about those factors because, as Miller said, it is “proprietary information.”
Miller said stores will “crunch thousands of numbers” to determine the viability of a location. He add that it is an “expensive process.”
Some demographic information on a website about Posner Village illustrates a couple of those factors: The population within 10 miles of the shopping center is 121,524. There are 43,152 households in that area. The median household income is $46,503.
There is construction on two outparcels at the shopping center: one is Starbucks and the other Chipotle Mexican Grill.
