SEBRING — New Testament Mission, a non-profit organization that feeds homeless and low-income people 365 days a year, added Mike’s Garden Cafe in memory of co-founder Mike Karl.
Karl’s granddaughter, Katie Beatty, organized the building of the cafe and raised funds to build it. The garden was funded by donations, which were used to buy lumber, tables and chairs. The 12 men who live at the New Testament Mission built the cafe area.
Men who needed a helping hand to overcome obstacles related to homelessness gave back to the mission through building the cafe. Pat Karl, co-founder of New Testament Mission, said, “The cafe is a restful, peaceful place for people to enjoy.”
The place serves as an oasis for the staff, men who live there and members of the community, she said.
Pat Karl’s voice grew shaky with emotion as she described the work she and her husband, Mike, poured into the ministry. “We were called to do this ministry,” she said.
“Mike and I grew up together in Detroit, Michigan. He was our paper boy,” she said. “We eloped.”
After spending a few years in Michigan running a catering business, the couple sold their home and business and moved to Sebring.
A few years later they began the New Testament Mission. “It was hard the first 10 years,” Pat Karl said. “People didn’t understand what we were doing.”
Now the mission has the support of local churches and restaurants.
“Local restaurants reach out to us,” Pat Karl said. “They donate left-over food. It’s a blessing. It’s good food.”
Prior to opening up the mission, the couple had an outreach on Lemon Street that they rented for $50 a month.
“We went into the pool halls and talked to people,” she said. “We opened up the outreach for those who wanted to come for prayer. We had murderers, prostitutes and thieves,” she said. “They came to the Lord.”
After three years, her husband Mike said, “We have a greater ministry here.”
Soon afterward, they opened up New Testament Mission. The mission expanded their charitable work. People could now have prayer, free meals, a place to live and a place to worship.
The mission provides housing for 12 men; it also provides food every day of the year for people who are homeless or who have limited funds for groceries. A chapel is available for people who are homeless, as well as to other members of the community. Local people volunteer their time to make the ministry a success and provide a helping hand to those who are struggling with homelessness and poverty.
“We trust in the Lord Jesus Christ since we started this ministry over 40 years ago,” Pat Karl said.
