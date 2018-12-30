SEBRING — With the new year, Florida and the United States will see some new laws.
Some may help while others may hinder, but all could take people completely by surprise if they aren’t aware of them.
Minimum wage increase
GovDocs.com has announced Florida’s annual indexed minimum wage rate, on Jan. 1, 2019, will increase from $8.25 to $8.46. The tipped minimum wage will go up from $5.23 to $5.44.
2019 will see 20 states boost their minimum wage, according to the Labor Law Center, from $8.46 in Florida to $14 in the District of Columbia.
The highest listed rate is New York City at $15 for large employers and $13.50 for small employers.
The federal minimum wage rose four times in the 12 years from 1997 to 2009, the Labor Law Center states:
- $5.15 — Sept. 1, 1997
- $5.85 — July 24, 2007
- $6.55 — July 24, 2008
- $7.25 — July 24, 2009
In the last 10 years, however, there has been no federal increase.
Hospital prices
Newsweek reports that, under the Affordable Care Act, hospitals already must release public price lists.
However, starting Jan. 1, 2019, they are required to post prices online in a downloadable format, and update those price lists every year.
Changes also apply to rehabilitation facilities, psychiatric hospitals and critical access hospitals, according the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services at www.cms.gov.
However, Newsweek reports, patients should be aware that price lists may not reflect rates paid by their insurance providers or Medicare.
Also, some not-for-profit hospitals calculate rates by a patient’s income.
Alimony not deductible
Forbes magazine reports that, for decades, alimony has been tax deductible for the person paying it and taxable income for the person receiving it. Typically, men have paid it and women have received it.
The 2017 federal tax law will turn that around and make alimony tax-free for the recipient and no longer tax deductible for the payer. By some estimates, Forbes reports, it may raise $6.9 billion for the federal government in the next 10 years.
However, Forbes states, this could make the divorce process stickier and uglier and may become the biggest dividing issue in divorces in 2019.
Amendment 2 — Property tax
This limitation on Florida property taxes, approved by voters this year, makes permanent certain restrictions on increases on non-homestead real estate, except for school district taxes. The cap is a 10 percent hike per year.
As reported by the Highlands News-Sun, this takes effect Jan. 1, 2019. It essentially keeps the 10 percent cap that voters approved in 2008, which was set to expire in the new year.
Otherwise, owners of non-homestead property would be assessed at full market value, as determined by the property appraiser, with no limit to future assessments.
Amendment 4 — Voting rights
This Florida amendment, approved by Floridian voters at 65 percent to 35 percent, states that “voting rights shall be restored upon completion of all terms of sentence including parole or probation,” which is how it works in most states.
As explained in the Highlands News-Sun, people convicted of felonies have, until now, had to wait a minimum of five years before applying to appear before the governor and Cabinet to have their voting rights restored.
Under that system, the governor and Cabinet have had sole authority to determine whether a person convicted of a felony should vote again, but fewer than 1 percent have had those rights restored each year, the Orlando Sentinel reports.
The Highlands News-Sun has reported that the U.S. District Court determined Florida’s current process to be unconstitutional, with no legal guidelines for how decisions of the Clemency Board (Cabinet) would be reached.
The amendment would automatically restore voting rights for everyone except those convicted of murder or sex crimes, without requiring governor or Legislature intervention.
It is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 8.
Amendment 5 — Two-thirds vote
Starting in the coming year, the Florida Legislature will need a two-thirds vote in both houses to pass a tax increase, and the bill would need to have no other subjects other than that tax increase.
As reported for the midterm elections by the Highlands News-Sun, this would require 80 votes in the House and 27 in the Senate.
Like the voting rights amendment, this one also passed with 65 percent for it and 35 percent against it.
The amendment does not apply to local taxes that might be raised in specific counties, cities or other taxing districts, such as school or fire districts, but it does stop a typical legislative technique of adding tax and fee increases onto other legislative bills.
Guns and bump stocks
Florida, along with California, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Vermont and Washington, passed laws in 2018, taking effect Jan. 1, 2019, to raise the minimum age from 18 to 21 to purchase long guns.
It was a reaction to the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, which killed 17 people.
Federal law sets the minimum age for handgun purchases from licensed dealers at 21, at the age for rifles and shotguns at 18, according to The Washington Post. Federal age limits for unlicensed sales, including at gun shows, is 18 for handguns and any age for long guns.
The Florida law, in addition to creating the Safe Schools Program, also set up a gun-purchase waiting period of three days or until a background check is completed, whichever is longer — with some exceptions.
It also bans bump stocks, which enable semi-automatic rifles to fire faster, as seen in the October 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas.
New income taxes
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, passed in December 2017, effects the 2018 tax year, and thus, this coming year’s tax returns.
According to Forbes magazine, the bill removes many provisions middle class Americans have depended on, such as deductions for state and local taxes, capping them at $10,000 for all state and local sales, income, and property taxes together.
Also, while the home mortgage interest deduction didn’t disappear, it took a hit. The deduction for a mortgage used to buy, build or improve a home, taken out after Dec. 15, 2017, will max out at $750,000.
For mortgages taken out before Dec. 15, 2017, the limit is $1 million.
Standard deductions for individuals will increase to $12,000 from $6,500, with the deduction for married couples filing jointly going up to $24,000 from $12,700, Forbes reports.
Since most taxpayers claim the standard deduction, fewer people will have a reason to itemize deductions, Forbes states.
The law also cut unreimbursed business expense. If someone gets a W-2 tax statement from an employer, they won’t be able to deduct business expenses that were not reimbursed.
Another area expected to take a hit is charitable deductions. About 30 percent of taxpayers show charitable donations under itemized deductions, but that is expected to drop to 10 percent, Forbes reports, because of the increased standard deduction.
