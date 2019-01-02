Happy New Year! Instead of “New year, new me” Facebook posts and New Year’s resolutions that will be forgotten by Feb. 1st, ring in your new year with things that do not require a change in lifestyle or behavior – books! Your local public libraries are constantly adding recently released titles to each collection: Fiction, nonfiction, DVDs, audiobooks, large print, and juvenile collections.
Some of the newest juvenile books include:
“Aquaman” is the Junior Novel adapted by Jim McCann. In this retelling of the blockbuster hit movie, we learn of Arthur Curry’s past and what that means for his future. This book features exclusive scenes from the movie and an art insert.
“Anne Arrives” adapted by Kallie George. This book is the first in a new early-reader series inspired by Anne of Green Gables. It reimagines Anne’s life as she arrives in the lives of Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert.
“No Slam Dunk” by Mike Lupica. Wes Davies loves playing basketball but the new point guard loves keeping the ball all to himself. Wes will have to figure out how to lead his team to the playoffs and help his dad out as well.
“The Season of Styx Malone” by Kekla Magoon. Caleb and Bobby Gene are brothers who love exploring their small town in Indiana. When Caleb and Bobby Gene meet the new neighbor, Styx Malone, they find themselves in over their heads.
“Ana Maria Reyes Does Not Live in a Castle” by Hilda Eunice Burgos. Ana Maria Reyes’ last name means “kings” but she is far from royalty. She lives in a two bedroom apartment with her mom and dad, three sisters, and her piano that she never gets to practice on. When the opportunity comes to earn a scholarship to an elite high school, it seems the only one trying to make it happen is Ana Maria.
“Zora and Me: The Cursed Ground” by T.R. Simon. In this gripping novel of loyalty, courage, and mystery, best friends Carrie and Nora find themselves in the midst of a puzzle far larger than any they could have imagined.
“Max Einstein: The Genius Experiment” by James Patterson and Chris Grabenstein. Max is not your typical 12-year-old. She goes to college, she lives above a horse stable and is on the run from a diabolical “doctor.” Can Max help solve the world’s toughest problems before she’s captured by The Corporation?
“The Universe Ate My Homework” by David Zeltser. In this space-aged picture book, red-headed Abby really dislikes doing her homework. When her mom insists that Abby do her homework instead of stargaze, Abby and her dog Comet set out to create their own mini-universe where there is no homework.
All of these books are available from the Heartland Library Cooperative with more processed every day. Visit www.myhlc.org and click “Access Library Catalog” to check title availability. Happy New Year; see you at the library!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.