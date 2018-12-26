Every year around this time, people start making new year’s resolutions. Commercials for gym memberships and diet programs start singing, “new year, new you.” A new year approaching doesn’t necessarily mean we all need to make plans to change ourselves, but self-improvement can help improve our overall lives. You can resolve to save money and tackle those self-improvement wishes for the coming new year, and you guessed it – you can do it with the library’s resources.
Many people wish to shed a few pounds, and even more people resolve to tackle that issue at the beginning of the year. Often, reality sets in. Kids still need to be chauffeured to practice. Quick meals still need to be prepared. The difficulty of jam-packed schedules take priority. That gym membership quickly becomes low on the list of priorities. The library actually has lots of resources to help you. One fabulous resource available through our website, myhlc.org, is Universal Class. There are hundreds of classes available and free with your library card. A quick search of “nutrition” yielded four classes pertaining to healthy eating and weight management. Inside the libraries are even more resources from healthy recipe cookbooks, such as “Supermarket Healthy: Recipes and Know-How for Eating Well Without Spending a Lot” by Melissa d’Arabian and Paquel Pelzel, to DVD’s that help get your body moving, like “Dance Off the Inches: Toning with a Twist.”
If shedding pounds or just becoming a healthier you doesn’t make the new year’s resolution list for you, we have other ways to improve your life. To save money in the coming year, consider us for your entertaining needs. Highlands County libraries all have Saturdays that movies are shown – sometimes there’s even popcorn. They won’t be the movies that just arrived in theaters, but if you want a theater experience at no cost, consider the libraries a place for an outing with the kids. For information on dates, times and movie titles, call your local library. Not only do we show movies, but we have movies available for check-out. We are up to date with the hottest movies and do our very best to get them pre-ordered and available for check out upon release. Examples of some hot new movies available for borrowing are “The Handmaid’s Tale: Season Two,” “Mission Impossible: Fallout,” “Kin,” and “Longmire: The Sixth and Final Season.” These that are named, really are just a few – a drop in the bucket – of the movies available to borrow. Of course, being a library we have all of the newest, popular book releases available to borrow. Think of all the savings. Let’s do the math – check out two DVD’s which may cost $15 each and 18 books at $20 each …. Wow! That’s $390 you didn’t have to spend because borrowing materials is free at the library.
Not only can you borrow printed books in the library, there are a wide variety of electronic services available to meet your needs. If you want to learn something new, you can read a book or borrow an e-book through Overdrive, Axis 360, or RB Digital – all services available through, you guessed it – us at the library You don’t have to only learn through the reading of books, you can access classes on many different subjects at the aforementioned Universal Class. Anything from leadership to technology is available.
If, in the new year, you are looking to donate your time and volunteer, the libraries may be an option for you. The Friends of the Library for each of the Highlands County Libraries may be looking for help in the new year. Just inquire at your local library, and we can direct you to the right people.
Don’t let another year pass you by where you haven’t visited us at the library. We are here to help with all those new year, new me plans. Even if you don’t have any of those resolution plans to tackle, you can still visit us. Between all the services and items mentioned – and all of the programs offered throughout the year, visiting the library is sure to improve your life in some way. Remember, “libraries were full of ideas, probably the most dangerous and powerful of all weapons” (Sarah J. Maas). Equip yourself in the new year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.