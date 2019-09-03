Man killed in shootout with New York City police
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a man was killed in a shootout with officers in Brooklyn.
NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said at a news conference that three officers in a patrol car early Monday saw a masked man, who fled when they tried to speak to him.
The masked man fired “numerous rounds” at the pursuing police car and then exchanged gunfire with one officer who had exited the car beforehand. The man fled, but police received a report 30 minutes later about a man trying to break into a nearby backyard.
In the backyard, six more officers exchanged gunfire with the man, who was taken into custody and pronounced dead at a hospital. The man’s identity hasn’t been released.
Monahan says the officers were “OK.”
Michigan school districts locking away digital distractions
BERKLEY, Mich. (AP) — It was an unscientific experiment by administrators at Anderson Middle School: Take smartphones away from students at lunchtime on Fridays and watch what happens.
“We found student interaction increased significantly and kids seemed to be much less anxious without their phones and all the notifications,” Anderson principal Michael Ross said of the cellphone ban tryout last school year.
“Before, there would be a table of 10 kids sitting there and eight were on their phones not looking at each other, and that was quite disheartening to me,” Ross told The Detroit News. “On Fridays, the noise level was two to three times louder, and that was good noise. Students were interacting with each other.”
More districts are going “phone-free” this school year, requiring students to lock up or turn off their cellphones during the school day to remove the electronic distraction, refocus attention on instruction and encourage social interaction.
Educators says students are constantly checking devices during the school day and anxiety is on the rise due to a “fear of missing out” on what is being posted online.
Teen fights cancer alone in NC as mom is stuck at the border
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two Triangle-area churches, a Duke oncologist, a N.C. congressman and an immigrant advocacy group are trying to help a 14-year-old leukemia patient’s mother gain permission to come from Mexico to Durham to be with her daughter during treatment.
The girl is a U.S. citizen who was born in Raleigh and has been living in Mexico since 2010. Her mother is a citizen of Mexico.
Cole Miller, founding director of Solidarity Now, said he does not know why Dalia Perez is being denied entry. She was living in Raleigh under a temporary visa when her daughter Ixcell was born in 2005, he said. He does not know when the visa expired, but said Perez went back to Mexico in 2010, taking Ixcell with her. He said he does not believe Perez was charged with any crime in the U.S.
In her mother’s absence, members of two churches have come to Ixcell’s aid, sending cards, delivering games, crafts and Spanish-language books, and offering comfort.
