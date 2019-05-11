Stamp Out Hunger food drive
HIGHLANDS — The National Association of Letter Carriers and your local Post Office will begin taking donations for the 27th Annual Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive today (Saturday). For more information, visit stampouthungerfooddrive.us or see your local post office for details.
Car show at A merican Legion
LAKE PLACID — The American Legion Post 25 will host a car show at 11 a.m. today (Saturday) at the Post, 1490 U.S. 27 N. in Lake Placid. The Ladies Auxiliary will serve hamburgers. Stop in and grab and burger and drink and check out the classic cars!
Drive-in/fly-in breakfast
SEBRING — The Experimental Aircraft Association will host their monthly pancake breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. today (Saturday) at the EAA Aviation Development Center at the south end of the flight line through gate 24 at Sebring International Airport. Public drive-ins are welcome. For information, contact John Rousch at 863-273-022 or johnrousch73@gmail.com.
Woman’s Club to meet
SEBRING — The Woman’s Club of Sebring will hold its next meeting at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 13, at their clubhouse, 4260 Lakeview Drive. Lunch will be catered for $10 each by Panera Bread. The club will recognize new members, have a memorial service for members who have died and install new officers for 2019-2020. For information or to make reservations, call 863-402-8232.
Free essential oils class
SEBRING — A free to the public Essential Oils Class will take place from 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at the Lake Placid Memorial Library, 205 W. Interlake Blvd. For information or to register, call or text Maria Hagg at 863-243-4011.
Friends of Scouting dinner
SEBRING — Highlands County Friends of Scouting Committee will host the 20th Annual Highlands County Friends of Scouting Soaring Eagle Dinner on Thursday, May 16, at the Sun N Lakes Golf Club Island View Lakefront Restaurant & Pub, 35468 Tee Time Circle in Sebring. Reception and cocktails at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m.
Final performance of the season
SEBRING — The Daryl Patrick Jazz Ensemble will perform their final concert of the season on Friday, May 17 at the Tanglewood Clubhouse, opposite Denny’s Restaurant on U.S. 27. They will not return until October. The Broadway Lights Theatre Company brings these wonderful artists to our community and look forward to next season. To add to Daryl on vibes, Doug Andrews on piano, Dave Naylor on trumpet, Tom DiGrazio on drums and Dan Pitchers on bass are female vocalists Judy Ellis and Teresa Mariano. Tickets are $5 each and purchased at the door which opens at 6:15 p.m. and show begins at 7 p.m. Admission is free for disabled veterans.
Gem and Mineral Club
SEBRING — The Highlands Gem and Mineral Club will hold its May meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at the Church of Christ Fellowship Hall at 3800 Sebring Parkway. There are no dues or membership fees and all are welcome. Birthstone for May is Emerald. For more information, call 863-453-7054.
Veteran’s Memorial Garden dedication
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club and the American Legion Post 25 will hold a dedication ceremony at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, for the newly planted Veterans Memorial Garden. This dedication is in honor of the late Post 25 commander, Robert Moore. Also, the ceremony will be honoring our veterans for their dedication and loyal service to our country. The public is invited for this “special” Highlands County ceremony.
