Inaugural Heartland Film Fest

SEBRING — The Florida Heartland Filmmakers present the Inaugural Florida Heartland Film Fest from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Champion For Children Circle Theatre, 202 Circle Park Drive in Sebring. Watch a host of exciting short films from multiple genres, from Indie filmmakers from all over Florida including right here in Highlands County. There will be a red carpet event, featured local artists and much more. All proceeds go to Champion For Children. A minimum $5 donation is requested. Tickets and information are available at HeartlandFilmFest.eventbrite.com or send an email to HeartlandFilmmakers@gmail.com.

Garden Club bus tour

Avon Park — The Avon Park Founders Garden Club will be taking a bus tour of the Classic Caladium fields in Zolfo Springs on Thursday, Sept. 12. The tour will include an optional walking tour of the fields. On returning to Avon Park, there will be a tour of the Operations Center and gardens. Plants, bulbs and other gift items will be available for purchase. A catered lunch will be served for $15 for those who wish. The bus will leave the Classic Caladium facility at 8 a.m. This free tour is open to the public.

Washes for Roman

SEBRING — The Washes For Roman car wash and raffle will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 14 at 2651 U.S. 27 South (next to AllStar Car Sales). Taking donations for car washes; raffle tickets are $1. All money raised goes to help 7-year-old Roman, who has been diagnosed with leukemia. Location provided by Mid State Shed Builders.

