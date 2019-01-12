January citrus crop forecast canceled
Due to the government shutdown, Citrus Industry reports the U.S. Department of Agriculture has canceled the citrus crop forecast that was scheduled for Friday, Jan. 11. At this time, it is not likely that a January forecast date will be rescheduled.
The next citrus crop forecast is tentatively set for Feb. 8.
Car show today
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Country Cruisers Car Show will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (Saturday) at Lake Placid American Legion Post 25, 1490 U.S. 27 North in Lake Placid. For information, call the Post at 863-465-0975.
Annual garage sale
AVON PARK — Resurrection Lutheran Church will hold its Annual Garage Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (Saturday) at the church, 324 E. Main St. Many items available except clothing and shoes. Everything must go.
Tanglewood line dance
SEBRING — Tanglewood will have a line dance from 6-9 p.m. today (Saturday). Bring your own snacks and drinks. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
Pinochle tournament
SEBRING — The Sebring Recreation Club will host a Pinochle tournament at 1 p.m. today (Saturday) at 333 Pomegranate Ave. Registration at noon. Entry fee $3. All monies will be awarded as prizes. To reserve your seat, call 219-689-8423.
