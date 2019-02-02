Social Club breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Mobile Estates will host the next Social Club Breakfast from 7-9:30 a.m. today at 4108 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring. $5 per person. Menu includes sausage patties, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage links, pancakes, home fries and beverage. Part of the proceeds go to feed the hungry and the Humane Society.
Rummage sale
LAKE PLACID — DeeAnn Lakefront Estates will hold a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in the clubhouse at 409 Stephen Drive in Lake Placid. Items include home decor, bikes, furniture, kitchen supplies and much more.
Annual yard sale
SEBRING — The Sebring Recreation Club will have its annual yard sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today 333 Pomegranate Ave. in Sebring. Sale is one day only and includes a bake sale. Coffee and donuts will be available as well as lunch. For information, call 863-385-2966.
Indiana residents to meet
SEBRING — Current and former residents of Daviess County, Indiana will be at 11 a.m. today at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Parkway.
Chuck Wagon Dinner and music
SEBRING — The public is invited to the Third Annual Kick Up Your Spurs Dinner and Dance featuring the Shannon Reed Band and a BBQ Chuck Wagon Dinner from 6-10 p.m. today at the Jack Stroup Civic Center, 355 W. Center Ave. in Sebring. Tickets are $50 each, $75 per pair. Proceeds to benefit N.E.A.T. Center (New Concepts, Educational, Arts & Training Center). For information, call 863-402-0048.
Saturday night dance
SEBRING — Buttonwood Bay will have a Saturday night dance featuring the J3 Vocal band at 7 p.m. today at the Rec Hall of Buttonwood Bay. Tickets are $7.50 in advance and $10 at the door. Dance takes place every week from the first week of December to last week in March. Music by Gary & Shirley. For information, call Pam at 863-259-8684.
February dance
SEBRING — Sebring Village will host its February dance from 7:30-10:30 p.m. today at 4343 Schumacher Road. Admission is $4 for members and $6 for non-members. Bring your own beverages and snacks for your table. Featuring music by Jay Smith. For more information, call Glenda Gray at 863-471-0760 or Walt D’Alessandris at 863-273-0875.
Flashback Four to perform
SEBRING — The Flashback Four will bring their world class vocals to Sebring Village from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4 at 4343 Schumacher Road in Sebring. Tickets are $10 per person. The Flashback Four perform songs from Motown, the Drifters and the Rat Pack. For tickets, call Glenda Gray at 863-471-0760 or Walt D’Aleessandris at 863-273-0875.
Seeking volunteers
AVON PARK — The Heartland Regional Science and Engineering Fair is looking for volunteers to help judge science projects the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 13 at SFSC. No experience needed. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. For more information, call Cindy Letcher at 863-462-5056, Ext. 1191.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.