Road being resurfaced
SEBRING — The Road and Bridge Department of the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners will be closing Arbuckle Creek Road from State Road 17 North to Arbuckle Creek Road for resurfacing. The closure will begin Monday, March 18 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily until Wednesday, March 20. No through traffic at the construction site during the day. Please find an alternate route.
St. Patrick’s Day dance
LAKE PLACID — The Pine Ridge Promenaders will have their St. Patrick’s Day Dance on Thursday, March 14 at the Sunshine RV Resort on State Road 70, east of U.S. 27. Judy Barnhill will cue rounds at 7 p.m. and Ralph Peacock will call MS/PLUS from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Square dance or casual attire acceptable. Visitors are always welcome. For information, call 828-290-2147.
Republican Party of Highlands County
SEBRING — Kathleen King, Florida’s Republican National Committeewoman will be the guest speaker at the next meeting on Thursday, March 14, at Inn on the Lakes, 3101 Golfview Road. Dinner is optional and available from 5-6 p.m. in the conference room. The meeting convenes at 6:30 p.m. RSVP by calling 863-402-5456.
Fish fry and movie night
SEBRING — St. Agnes Episcopal Church will host a Fish Fry and Movie Night at 5 p.m. Friday, March 15 at the church, 3840 NW Lakeview Drive. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Movie shown will be Mel Gibson’s “The Passion of the Christ.”
Square dancing at Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — The Buttonwood Bay Square Dance Club will host its final dance of the winter season on Friday, March 15 in the Rec Hall at 10001 U.S. 27 South. Judy Barnhill will cue rounds at 7 p.m. Nelson Wakeman will call squares from 7:30-9:30 p.m. All dancers are welcome and square dance attire is optional. For more information, contact Dick Avery at rdavery@juno.com.
Meeting of the SAR
SEBRING — The Sons of the American Revolution meets the third Saturday of each month. The next meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16 at Dee’s Place in Sebring. The SAR is a proud organization of active male descendants of Patriots who, during the American Revolution, rendered unwavering loyal service to the cause of winning our freedom from England. For information, call James at 954-524-7278.
St. Patrick’s Day dinner
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Elks are hosting a St. Patrick’s Day dinner/dance on Saturday, March 16, at the Elks Lodge. Tickets are $15 per person and include a corned beef and cabbage dinner, music and dancing by the Prince McDonald Celtic Band. This event is open to the public and reserved seating is available. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the lodge. For information, call 863-465-2661.
Pinochle tournament
SEBRING — The Sebring Recreation Club will host a Pinochle Tournament at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16 at 333 Pomegranate Ave. in Sebring. Entry fee is $3 and all money is awarded as prizes. To reserve a seat, call Jim at 219-689-8423.
Plein Air Painting event
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Art League will hold its Annual Plein Air Painting Event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Art League building, 127 Dal Hall Blvd. Registration fee is $10 and students are free. A free to the public art show showing off these paintings will take place from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, March 17 at the Art League. For information, call Fran Rolston at 863-465-0038.
S t. Patrick’s dance
SEBRING — Sebring Village will hold a St. Patrick’s Dance from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the clubhouse at 4343 Schumacher Road. Tickets are $4 for members and $6 for non-members. Bring your own beverage and snacks for your table. Music by Rick Arnold. For information or tickets, call Glenda Gray at 863-471-0760 or Walt D’Alessandris at 863-273-0875.
Annual spring chorale concert
SEBRING — The Highlands Ridge Chorale will present its annual spring concert, “People, Places and Things – A Concert Like ‘Noun’ Other” at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16 and 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17 at St. John United Methodist Church, 3224 Grand Prix Drive. There is no charge, but donations are accepted and appreciated. For information, call the church at 863-382-1736.
