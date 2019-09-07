UK opposition parties reject Boris Johnson’s election call
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s opposition parties said Friday that they won’t support Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s call for an election when the issue gets voted on next week, piling more pressure on Britain’s embattled leader as he seeks a way to make good on his promise to leave the European Union next month.
The parties have been mulling whether to agree to Johnson’s plan for an Oct. 15 election, which can only be triggered if two-thirds of lawmakers agree.
Johnson already lost a vote on the same question this week, but plans to try again Monday, saying an election is the only way to break the country’s deadlock over Brexit.
Costs of assault weapons ban weighed
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — If Floridians approve a constitutional amendment next year to block possession of assault weapons, a panel of economists on Thursday estimated the state budget could take a $26.9 million hit in lost revenue.
But the head of the Legislature’s Office of Economic and Demographic Research said the amount would likely be smaller because revenue lost in taxes from gun sales would be balanced out with other purchases that can be taxed.
“More than half of the direct sales-tax loss would be offset by redirected spending,” Amy Baker, the office’s coordinator and a lead state economist, told panel members as they tried to figure out the financial impact of the proposed amendment, which backers hope to put on the November 2020 ballot.
The ballot proposal, spearheaded by the political committee Ban Assault Weapons NOW, would prohibit possession of “semi-automatic rifles and shotguns capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition at once, either in a fixed or detachable magazine, or any other ammunition-feeding device.”
It includes an exception for people who own the guns at the time the measure would take effect. Those people would be able to keep assault weapons if they register the guns with the state.
Ex-Starbucks CEO Schultz rules out independent 2020 bid
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz says he’s no longer considering an independent presidential bid.
Schultz said Friday in a letter posted on his website, “I have concluded that an independent campaign for the White House is not how I can best serve our country at this time.”
Schultz faced intense resistance from Democratic activists who feared an independent run would give President Donald Trump an easier path to reelection. Schultz says not enough people are willing to back an independent because they fear doing so “might lead to reelecting a uniquely dangerous incumbent president.”
Schultz announced in June he was taking a “detour” from a possible independent 2020 bid, citing health concerns. The billionaire businessman said at the time he’d revisit his presidential ambitions after Labor Day.
Dog gets loose, attacks 2-year-old boy in South Florida
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a neighbor’s dog got loose and attacked a 2-year-old boy in South Florida.
Pembroke Pines police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell said in an email that the incident happened Thursday evening as the child and his grandmother were in their front yard.
The dog, a Bullmastiff/boxer mix, charged at the child, causing injuries to his hand and face. The grandmother and the dog’s owners tried to make the dog stop hurting the child. The grandmother received minor injuries.
Neighbors called 911 and the boy was taken to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood. Police said the child’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening. The grandmother was taken to another hospital for treatment.
Broward County Animal Control was notified of the attack. Police said the agency would “remove and assess the dog.”
Florida teens taken to hospital after drinking ecstasy juice
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Four Florida teens have been taken to a hospital after authorities say they drank ecstasy juice.
Polk County sheriff’s officials responded to a Lakeland high school on Thursday after reports that a 14-year-old gave a water bottle filled with juice and dissolved MDMA to another student. Four students were taken to the hospital and treated for exposure to ecstasy. The Orlando Sentinel reports one of the girls was held at the hospital for observation.
Two of the students, both 14-year-old boys, were also arrested on drug charges.
Deputies say they searched the teens’ backpacks and also found an anxiety medication with no prescription and a small bag of crystalline rocks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.