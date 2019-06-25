Caladium Festival competition
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club is extending an invitation to one and all to participate in a caladium arrangement competition at the Caladium Festival to be held July 26-28. Entries must be made with caladiums in no less than 80% of the design. Caladiums are available for design from Bates Sons & Daughters. Prizes, ribbons and people’s choice awards will be given in several categories.
All children ages 6-12 are encouraged to enter a design of their own to be created the day before the event (July 25) at the free workshop from noon to 2 p.m. at the Mid-Florida Credit Union Community Room. Only children participating in the workshop are eligible to enter. Caladiums will be provided, but the container and other materials must be provided by the participant.
Arrangements must be delivered to the Mid-Florida Credit Union Community Room from 2:30-4 p.m. Thursday, July 25 (only one entry per person). You must pre-register by July 19. To register or for information, contact one of the following: Julie Gardner at 702-994-9739 or desertdays@yahoo.com; Paula Fabik at 863-835-2419 or yorkima@comcast.net; or Sherry Bowie at 770-605-0277 or sherbow1@comcast.net.
Blood drive at The Palms
SEBRING — The OneBlood Bus will be out at The Palms of Sebring from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 25. All donors will receive a free T-shirt, a free $10 egift card and a wellness check that includes blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening. ID required.
Make an appointment online at oneblooddonor.org and use sponsor code 23598.
Prime rib dinner
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Elks Lodge Post 2661 will host a Prime Rib Dinner from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 26 and M-Squared will be live from 5-7 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 200 County Road 621 in Lake Placid. Food served from 5-7 p.m. For information, call 863-465-2661.
Public invited to BUNCO
AVON PARK — The public is invited to play BUNCO at the Highlands Shrine Club at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2604 S.R. 17 South in Avon Park. Cost is $4 per person. For information, call 863-991-1298.
Sebring CRA special meeting
SEBRING — Notice is hereby given that the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency will hold a special meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 26 in Council Chambers in Sebring City Hall, 368 S. Commerce Ave. to discuss the feasibility study results for the property located at 228 N. Ridgewood Drive.
Youth programs at Avon Park Public Library
AVON PARK — Children are invited to visit the library to participate in the summer reading program and to borrow materials that will bring fun, entertainment and information during their vacation. Young readers will be encouraged to keep track of their daily reading activities on a reading log and will receive small incentives as they complete their readings. Children may register for the program at the library until July 31.
In addition to the incentive reading program, the library will host several fun events. These events are free and open to all children and their families and caregivers, and no registration is required. In honor of Independence Day, former Marine Kevin Brown will be the special guest reader for story time at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 3. Brown served four years in the United States Marine Corps and has been employed in education in a variety of roles.
Calling all area writers
SEBRING — There will be a meeting for all area Florida writers at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3 at Cowpoke’s Watering Hole, 6813 U.S. 27 in Sebring. Join us for dinner at 6 p.m. or come to hear Debra Thompson, a local published author share tips on getting published at 7 p.m. All are welcome. For information, call 828-254-0904.
