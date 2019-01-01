Scribblers & Scribes to meet
SEBRING — The Florida Writers Association Scribblers & Scribes will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 2, at Cowpoke’s Watering Hole Restaurant in Sebring. Come at 5 p.m. for dinner. Barbara Beswick and John Arnold will present a self-editing program with questions and answers. FWA membership not required. For information, call Barbara Beswick at 863-402-9181.
New Year’s dance
LAKE PLACID — The Pine Ridge Promenators will host a New Year’s Dance on Thursday, Jan. 3, at the Sunshine RV Resort, State Road 70 east of U.S. 27 in Lake Placid. Sonny McCartney will call MS/PLUS from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wear casual or square dance attire. Visitors always welcome. For information, call 828-290-21479.
Buttonwood Squares begins new season
SEBRING — The Buttonwood Squares will open their new season with a Welcome Back Dance at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4, in the Rec. Hall at Buttonwood Bay RV Resort, 10001 U.S. 27 in Sebring. Chuck Ryall will cue dances at 7 p.m. Nelson Wakeman will call MS/MS+ from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Public welcome, square dance attire optional. For information, call Dick Avery at 585-576-3534.
Florida Writers meet
AVON PARK — The Florida Writers Association Avon Park Wordsmith’s Chapter meets every Friday at one p.m. at the Avon Park Library. We are a critique group for all genres of original writing, fiction and nonfiction. We do not accept porn or erotica, and attendees must be at least eighteen. FWA membership is not a requirement, and the meeting is free. For more information, contact Suzanna Harvill at vixendor@embarqmail.com
Social Club breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Mobile Estates will host the next Social Club Breakfast from 7-9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at 4108 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring. $5 per person. Menu includes sausage patties, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage links, pancakes, home fries and beverage. Part of the proceeds go to feed the hungry and the Humane Society.
Buttonwood Squares featuring Good Stuff
SEBRING — The Buttonwood Squares will open their new season with a Welcome Back Dance Featuring “Good Stuff” band at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in the Rec. Hall at Buttonwood Bay RV Resort, 10001 U.S. Hwy 27 in Sebring. Chuck Ryall will cue dances at 7 p.m. Nelson Wakeman will call MS/MS+ from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Public welcome, square dance attire optional. For information, call Dick Avery at 585-576-3534.
Ostomy Support Group to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands County Ostomy Support Group will hold their next meeting 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. The group meets the first Thursday of each month now through May.
Musical double feature
SEBRING — Sebring Village will host two great musical acts on one night, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7, at 4343 Schumacher Road. Featuring vocalist John Wilson and The Sugarbear Band. For information and tickets, call Glenda Gray at 863-471-0760 or Walt D’Alessandris at 863-273-0875.
Recovery seminar and support group
LAKE PLACID — GriefShare, recovery seminar and support group meets on Tuesdays, from 1:30–3 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, Small Hall, 118 N. Oak Ave. in Lake Placid.
GriefShare, a biblical 13-week seminar, features nationally recognized experts on grief and recovery topics. For more information and to register, call church office at 863-465-2742, or go online to griefshare.org.
Sebring Bridge Club
SEBRING — The Sebring Bridge Club is now offering three free sessions to all new members. Duplicate Bridge is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at the clubhouse at 347 Fernleaf Ave. in Sebring. Free sessions for NEW members only. For more information, call 863-385-8118.
Sew, share and carry on
SEBRING — Join the Humane Society of Highlands County from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday, 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd. in Sebring. Help make fun stuff for the animals to benefit Humane Society including doggie bags, kennel blankets and more. For information, call 863-655-1522.
Lake Placid Library
LAKE PLACID - The Lake Placid Memorial Library will have a movie every Saturday at 2 p.m., 205 W. Interlake Blvd. Please call or visit the library to get movie titles. For information, call 863-699-3705 or visit myhlc.org.
Pancake breakfast
SEBRING - Sebring Hills Association will put on a pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12, at 200 Lark Ave. in Sebring. Pancakes, eggs, sausage, juice and coffee. All you can eat $6. Members $5. Breakfast is the second Saturday every month. For information, call 863-382-1554.
