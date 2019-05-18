Lake Placid Ballroom Dancers in action
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Ballroom Dancers will hold their Armed Forces Day Dance on Saturday, May 18 at the Lake Placid Elks Lodge. There will be a free lesson at 6 p.m. by Ralph Musall followed with music by Chrissy. Come join us to celebrate our red, white and blue dance. Food is available in the lounge including pizza, hot dogs and stuffed pretzels. Admission is $6 for LPBD members, $8 for non-members.
International Museum Day at the Hammock
SEBRING — Highlands Hammock State Park will celebrate International Museum Day with the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) Museum offering docent-led tours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and two special speaker programs scheduled on Saturday, May 18. First, former Park Ranger and CCC Museum Curator Darrel Smith will reflect on the life of a CCC recruit in his living history presentation, “The Best of Times, Worst of Times” at 10 a.m. At noon, CCC Museum Curator David Schmidt will present a program on Charles R. Knight, the great American wildlife artist who became internationally famous for his groundbreaking and authoritative paintings of dinosaurs, mammoths, and the early humans of ancient Earth. Schmidt will give the presentation a second time at 7 p.m. Park admission fee of $4 or $6 per vehicle applies.
Kids to Park Day
SEBRING — May 18 is also Kids to Park Day at Highlands Hammock State Park. Ranger Laura McMullen will introduce the Junior Ranger Program and guide children and parents through a booklet presenting a series of core areas including Recreation, Natural Resources, Cultural Resources and Service. After the program introduction from 11 a.m. to noon, children may begin working on activities. Children who complete the program will receive the booklet, a certificate, membership card and a passport. The passport may then be used to work on additional Junior Ranger activities within Florida State Parks. The program is recommended for youngsters between the ages of 7 to 12 years old. Those planning to attend are advised that they must arrive by 11 a.m. Advance registration is requested. Sign up by calling the Ranger Station at 863-386-6094 or replying via email to laura.mcmullen@dep.state.fl.us. Park admission fee of $4 or $6 per vehicle applies.
Concealed carry seminar
SEBRING — Dr. Peter Barone, attorney, will be offering a two-hour seminar about the laws of concealed carry at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18 at Boom Boom’s Guns and Ammo, 330 U.S. 27 in Sebring. Barone will answer the tough questions like what does “stand your ground” mean and do you need a concealed carry license to carry in your home or business. Barone is a licensed attorney who has been in law enforcement for 43 years. For reservations or information, call 863-402-2112.
Meeting of the SAR
SEBRING — The Sons of the American Revolution meets the third Saturday of each month. Their next meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. for a luncheon on Saturday, May 18, at Dee’s Place, 138 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. The SAR is a proud organization of active male descendants of Patriots who, during the American Revolution, rendered unwavering loyal service to the cause of winning our freedom from England. For information, call 954-524-7278.
Parrot Head Phlocking
LAKE PLACID — The Heartland LakeSharks Parrot Head Club are hosting a party for fans of Jimmy Buffet. The “Party With a Purpose” will take place from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, May 19 at Casa Tequila Mexican Restaurant, 1979 Placid Lakes Blvd. The party will feature music by M2. The price of admission is toiletries for veterans.
All-you-can-eat breakfast
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Moose Lodge 2494 will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Sunday, May 19, at 1318 W. Bell St. in Avon Park. Breakfast is $6 and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuits w/gravy, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to the public and all proceeds benefit the Moose Legion fund.
