Square dance club to meet
SEBRING — The Harmony Hoedowners Western/Modern Square Dance Club dances every Monday from 7-9 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Avon Park, 200 S. Lake Ave. All square dancers are invited, regardless of skill level. For information, visit samdunn.net/harmony-hoedowners.
Jimmy Travis live
SEBRING — Sebring Village welcomes singer, songwriter, musician and comedian Jimmy Travis at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18 at 4343 Schumacher Road. Cost is $10 per person. For tickets or information, call Glenda Gray at 863-471-0760 or Walt D’Alessandris at 863-273-0875.
LaGrange, Indiana reunion
SARASOTA — Residents of LaGrange County, Indiana will have their Florida reunion at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19 at the Der Dutchman Restaurant, 3713 Bahia Vista St. in Sarasota.
S.A.L.T. Council to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands County Seniors and Law Enforcement Together (S.A.L.T.) Council will hold its next meeting at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19 at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. Guest speakers are HCSO Victim’s Advocate Liz Fisher and HCSO Chaplain Alan Altwater and their therapy dogs. The public is invited.
Essential oils classes
SEBRING — A free-to-the-public Essential Oils Class will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19 at the Sebring Public Library, 319 W. Center Ave.
A class will also be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20 at the Lake Placid Memorial Library, 205 W. Interlake Blvd.
For information or to register for either class, call or text 863-243-4011.
NARFE to meet
SEBRING — The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Chapter 0288 of Highlands County, will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19 at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square, for lunch only. The guest speaker will be Cora Schwingel of Change of Pace. Open to all active and retired Federal employees and their spouses. For information, call President Laura Pletcher at 540-226-8754 or Mary Ellen Colvin at 863-735-1099.
Iowa reunion
SEBRING — There will be an Iowa Reunion on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. Registration is at 11 a.m. with lunch at 11:30 a.m. Fellowship starts at 1:30 p.m. Purchase required for buffet lunch. For information, call 563-581-8848.
Annual Indiana Day
SEBRING — The Annual Indiana Carroll County Day will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20 at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. Current and former residents are invited to attend. For information, call 863-382-1770.
Virginia Days 2019
SEBRING — The 2019 Virginia Days will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20 at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. For information, call 540-975-1980.
Nights at the Museum
SEBRING — The Military Sea Services Museum presents “Vietnam — Containment or Catastrophe?” group discussion and analysis from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 1402 Roseland Ave. in Sebring (one mile east of Sebring High School). Coffee and light refreshments served. Free admission. Moderated by Fred Carino, curator.
