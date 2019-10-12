Appeals court rules House should get Trump financial records
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court ruled Friday that President Donald Trump’s financial records must be turned over to the House of Representatives.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said that lawmakers should get the documents they have subpoenaed from Mazars USA. The firm has provided accounting services to Trump.
Trump went to court to prevent Mazars from turning over the records. He could appeal to the Supreme Court.
The House Committee on Oversight and Reform subpoenaed records from Mazars in April. They include documents from 2011 to 2018 that the House wants for investigation into the president’s reporting of his finances and potential conflicts of interest.
In a 2-1 ruling, the appeals court batted away Trump’s legal claims.
Typhoon may bring 30 inches of rain, strong winds to Tokyo
TOKYO (AP) — A powerful typhoon is forecast to bring up to 80 centimeters (30 inches) of rain and damaging winds to the Tokyo area and Japan’s Pacific coast this weekend, and the government is warning residents to stockpile necessities and leave high-risk places before it’s too dangerous.
Rugby World Cup matches and other events were canceled on Saturday, and flights and train services were halted. In the town of Kiho southwest of Tokyo, shops were boarded up, boats were anchored and authorities checked coastal levees. Most stores, restaurants and other businesses in Tokyo planned to close, and residents were buying batteries, bottled water, instant noodles and other food.
Meteorological Agency official Yasushi Kajihara said Typhoon Hagibis resembled a typhoon that hit the Tokyo region in 1958 with heavy rains and left a half-million houses flooded. More than 1,200 people died in that storm.
Arrest of Giuliani associates ensnares ‘Congressman 1’
WASHINGTON (AP) — Businessmen with ties to Rudy Giuliani lobbied a U.S. congressman in 2018 for help ousting the American ambassador to Ukraine around the same time they committed to raising money for the lawmaker.
An indictment unsealed Thursday identified the lawmaker only as “Congressman 1.” But the donations described in the indictment match campaign finance reports for former Rep. Pete Sessions, a Texas Republican who lost his re-election bid in November 2018.
Sessions, who has been weighing a comeback, is not accused of any wrongdoing and denied Thursday that he was aware of what federal prosecutors allege was a coordinated effort to remove Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. Still, he now finds himself entangled in the impeachment investigation centered on President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine as well as Giuliani’s relationships in the former Soviet republic.
Former envoy shows up to testify, despite Trump opposition
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch appeared on Capitol Hill Friday for a deposition in the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, accepting lawmakers’ invitation to testify despite President Donald Trump’s declaration that his administration wouldn’t cooperate with the probe.
Yovanovitch was recalled from her post in May and is now a State Department fellow at Georgetown University. Trump said earlier this week that he would block all officials from testifying, saying the probe was unfair and “illegitimate.” It’s unclear if Yovanovitch’s appearance signals a shift in that strategy or if she is breaking with White House policy.
Democrats are investigating Trump’s pleas to Ukrainian officials to launch investigations of political rival Joe Biden and his family. Yovanovitch was recalled from Kyiv in May as Rudy Giuliani — who is Trump’s personal attorney and has no official role in the U.S. government — pushed Ukrainian officials to investigate baseless corruption allegations against the Bidens.
Yovanovitch was removed from her post after insisting that Giuliani’s requests to Ukrainian officials for investigations be relayed through official channels, according to a former diplomat who has spoken with her.
