Trump’s Senate Republican allies give OK to $5B wall request
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s Republican allies controlling the Senate are awarding him his full $5 billion request to build about 200 miles (322 kilometers) of fencing along the U.S.-Mexico border.
The wall money is contained in a $71 billion draft funding bill for the Department of Homeland Security that cleared its first, easiest hurdle in a Senate panel on Tuesday. Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Chair Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., announced the $5 billion figure.
The money faces an uphill slog. It’s sure to provoke a filibuster by Senate Democrats and is a non-starter with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. Tuesday’s subcommittee vote was routine but a heated debate awaits on Thursday when the legislation is voted on in the full Appropriations Committee, where Democrats promise votes to cut the wall funding.
Trump won $1.4 billion earlier this year through the regular budget process. He almost immediately declared a national emergency that triggered his ability to conduct a recently announced $3.6 billion transfer from military base construction.
Trump administration issues less-generous overtime rule
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has issued a rule that will make overtime pay available to 1.3 million additional workers, though the proposal replaces a more generous one advanced by former President Barack Obama.
The Labor Department said Tuesday that it is raising the salary level that companies will have to pay to exempt workers from overtime to $35,568 a year, up from $23,660. Americans earning less than that amount will typically be paid time and a half for any work over 40 hours a week.
The new rule will benefit retail, fast-food restaurant, and home health care workers, as well as other lower-paid workers. Many employees in those industries have been paid just above the $23,660 threshold, which has been in place since 2004, and then required to work overtime without extra pay.
Death toll rises to 32 in protests in Indonesia’s Papua
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The death toll from violent protests in Indonesia’s restive Papua province has risen to 32 after several bodies were found under burned buildings, officials said Tuesday.
An angry mob torched local government buildings, shops and homes and set fire to cars and motorbikes in Papua province’s Wamena city on Monday in a protest by hundreds of people sparked by rumors that a teacher had insulted an indigenous student.
Papua police spokesman Ahmad Musthofa Kamal said Tuesday that 12 more bodies were found in and around the burned-out wreckage of buildings engulfed in the fires set by rioters. Seventy-two other people were hospitalized, many with burns or head injuries.
He said the number killed is expected to rise as authorities search through affected areas in Wamena.
