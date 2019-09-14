Eddie Money, 'Two Tickets to Paradise' singer, dies at 70
(AP) A publicist for Eddie Money said the rock star has died after he recently announced he had stage 4 esophageal cancer. He was 70.
Cindy Ronzoni provided a statement from the family and said Money died Friday morning in Los Angeles.
The husky-voiced, blue collar performer was known for such hits as "Two Tickets to Paradise" and "Take Me Home Tonight." In 1987, he received a best rock vocal Grammy nomination for "Take Me Home Tonight," which featured a cameo from Ronnie Spector.
Missouri investigation: 12 ex-clergy could face prosecution
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is referring 12 former clergy for potential criminal prosecution after his office completed a 13-month investigation of sexual abuse within the Roman Catholic Church.
Schmitt on Friday released details of the investigation of religious leaders within the Archdiocese of St. Louis and the dioceses of Kansas City-St. Joseph, Springfield-Cape Girardeau and Jefferson City.
Missouri is among several states that launched investigations last year after a Pennsylvania report cited abuse of more than 1,000 children by hundreds of priests there since the 1940s, and efforts by church leaders to hide it.
The Missouri investigation began in August 2018 under then-Attorney General Josh Hawley. Hawley was elected to the U.S. Senate in November, and Schmitt, a fellow Republican, took over the investigation after he was appointed to replace him.
Schmitt said the 12 referrals are the most by any state attorney general since the Pennsylvania report.
France bans shows by ailing bear following abuse complaints
PARIS (AP) — French authorities have banned the owners of a sick bear from displaying the animal in public shows after an inspection found that it suffered from severe health problems and was being held under poor conditions.
Friday's rare move by the Environment Ministry followed complaints by animal rights groups over the treatment of Mischa, an adult male bear displayed in medieval fairs and private shows across France.
A ministry statement said vets have treated Mischa after performing health checks on him earlier this week. His owners, a couple of bear-baiters in central France, were ordered to ensure that he enjoys proper veterinary care.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.