Israeli PM vows to annex ‘all the settlements’ in West Bank
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Monday to annex “all the settlements” in the West Bank, including an enclave deep in the heart of the largest Palestinian city, in a last-ditch move that appeared aimed at shoring up nationalist support the day before a do-over election.
Locked in a razor tight race and with legal woes hanging over him, Netanyahu is fighting for his political survival. In the final weeks of his campaign he has been doling out hard-line promises meant to draw more voters to his Likud party and re-elect him in Tuesday’s unprecedented repeat vote.
Asked if that included the hundreds of Jews who live under heavy military guard amid tens of thousands of Palestinians in the volatile city of Hebron, Netanyahu responded “of course.”
Israelis head to the polls Tuesday in the second election this year, after Netanyahu failed to cobble together a coalition following April’s vote, sparking the dissolution of parliament.
Netanyahu has made a series of ambitious pledges in a bid to whip up support, including a promise to annex the Jordan Valley, an area even moderate Israelis view as strategic but which the Palestinians consider the breadbasket of any future state.
Spain won’t extradite Venezuela’s ex-spymaster to US
MADRID (AP) — Spain’s National Court on Monday rejected the extradition to the United States of a former Venezuelan military spy chief accused of drug smuggling and other charges.
The court released retired Maj. Gen. Hugo Carvajal, who denies the charges and says that they were politically motivated.
He told reporters outside the prison after the ruling that he intends to remain in Spain.
Bermuda to face lashing from Hurricane Humberto
MIAMI (AP) — Weather forecasters say Hurricane Humberto will lash Bermuda with high winds and heavy rain later this week.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Monday that Humberto could become a major hurricane by Tuesday night, bringing with it the likelihood of tropical-storm-force winds to Bermuda on Wednesday, with heavy rain beginning Thursday.
Swells generated by Humberto will roil the northwestern Bahamas coast as well as the southeastern U.S. Atlantic coast from central Florida to North Carolina over the next few days. Such swells could pose life-threatening surf and rip current conditions to swimmers and surfers.
Popularity of NBA in China seems to create endless options
BEIJING (AP) — Kobe Bryant went to China for the first time in 1998, making the trip to Beijing to help operate an instructional basketball clinic for about a dozen kids. The local coaches working with him didn’t know a lot about the game. Barely anyone noticed that an NBA player was in town.
Basketball wasn’t a big deal in China.
And then everything changed very quickly.
The footprint of the NBA has grown at an extremely rapid pace over the last two decades in China, where more than 500 million people watched games last season and where one new streaming deal alone will pump $1.5 billion into the league’s coffers over the next five years.
Big global climate protests get union support
BERLIN (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to join worldwide demonstrations this week ahead of a U.N. climate summit in New York, as unions and some businesses lend their support for faster action to fight climate change.
Organizers said Monday that more than 400 rallies are planned in Germany alone for Friday’s “global climate strike.” Campaigners are also staging protests in Australia, Japan, India, South Africa, most other European countries, the United States and Canada.
Climate change has become an increasingly important issue for voters in recent years, particularly in Europe. In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government plans to announce a package of measure s that would put the country on course to cut its emissions 55% by 2030 compared with 1990 levels.
