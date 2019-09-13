Washes for Roman
SEBRING — The Washes For Roman car wash and raffle will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at 2651 U.S. 27 South (next to AllStar Car Sales). Taking donations for car washes and raffle tickets are $1. All money raised goes to help 7-year-old Roman who has been diagnosed with Leukemia. Location provided by Mid State Shed Builders.
Pancake breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Hills Association will put on a pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday at 200 Lark Ave. in Sebring. Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, juice and coffee. All you can eat $6. Members $5. Breakfast is the second Saturday every month. For information, call 863-382-1554.
Highway Park dedication
LAKE PLACID — The Rededication of Highway Park Cemetery and Veterans Memorial will take place beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. The cemetery is located at 202-206 Crestmore Drive and the Veterans Memorial, dedication at 10:30 a.m., is at the corner of Crestmore Drive and Anderson Street. For more information, call 863-840-2995 or email highwaypark@yahoo.com.
St. Catherine’s card party
SEBRING — The Women’s Guild of St. Catherine Church are planning to hold their first card party of the season. The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Youth Center on U.S. 27 Across from Lakeshore Mall. There will be a Chinese auction and a 50/50 drawing. The price of admission is $5. A delicious selection of desserts and beverages will be served. For more information, call Lynn Bartley at 836-446-1090.
NARFE to meet
SEBRING — The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Chapter 0288 of Highlands County, will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square, for lunch. Business meeting begins at 10:30 a.m. and the guest speaker at 11:30 a.m. will be someone from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office discussing on the Active Shooter Program. Open to all active and retired Federal employees and their spouses. A count needs to be provided at this event. For information, call President Laura Pletcher at 540-226-8754 or Mary Ellen Colvin at 863-735-1099.
