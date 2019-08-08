SEBRING — It’s a banner year, literally, at Cracker Trail Elementary School before the start of the school year with a couple of large banners on display in front of the school.
The two banners that were erected Tuesday morning on power poles by Glades Electric were acquired from the Embracing Our Differences exhibit in Sarasota.
Cracker Trail Elementary School Principal Rick Kogelschatz explained Wednesday that the school has a multiple intelligences/art lab led by Kristine Sebring. She has a school art club that travels every year to visit the Ringling Museum in Sarasota and the Embracing Our Differences display.
“The banners we have out in front of the school were originally displayed in Sarasota,” Kogelschatz said. “Miss Sebring reached out to the group and requested the banners.
“We went to work trying to get some partners so that we could hang them,” he said. Glades Electric has been a school partner since the late 1990s so the school reached out to them about installing the poles.
“We were lucking enough to have them set up everything before open house,” Kogelschatz said. “We have several of those banners and Glades has agreed to come back and switch them out in December.”
Glades Electric extended a special thanks to Gresco Utility Supply Inc. and McFarland for donating the poles for the project.
Founded in 2004, the mission of Embracing Our Differences is to “use the transformative power of the arts to educate and inspire to create a better world. We envision a world that embraces diversity, respects differences and actively rejects hatred and prejudice.”
