SEBRING — A Sebring man who had his bike stolen is getting support from his community to get it replaced.
Terry James, a former U.S. Army Ranger and veteran of the Vietnam War, used his three-wheeled bike as his only transportation to get him around the city. Recently, someone stole James’ bike, leaving him to go everywhere on foot or borrow a bike from someone else.
James is a regular at Sheila’s Corner Pub in Sebring. James enjoys hanging out in the Pub and talking with anyone who will let him bend their ear. His favorite topics are American history and science. The Pub recognized that they had the opportunity to help out not just a member of their community, but also a veteran.
Sheila’s Corner Pub has partnered with Legacy Bicycles, Faded Bistro and Beer Garden, and the American Legion Post 74 to host a benefit and fundraiser for James. The folks at Legacy Bicycles have offered to donate a new, three-wheeled bicycle to James, while all funds raised will go toward accessories for the bike and anything else James may need.
The fundraiser will take place at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Sheila’s Corner Pub. There is no purchase or raffle ticket needed. “We’re just asking that people give what they can,” said Jeff Coler, Pub regular and friend of James.
Sheila’s Corner Pub is at 407 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring, across the road from Faded Bistro and Beer Garden. For information, call the Pub at 863-214-5645.
