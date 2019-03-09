SEBRING — On a farm covered in several feet of snow, William Horace Stephenson was born in Naperville, Illinois on Feb. 24, 1918. A path had to be shoveled through the snow so the doctor could get to the house and deliver the baby.
Four years later his family moved to Geneva, Illinois, where he contracted diphtheria. An infection of the nose and throat, diphtheria can cause breathing difficulty, heart failure and even death. In the U.S. during the 1920s, between 100,000-200,000 cases of diphtheria were reported, according to a report by the Public Health Foundation. A report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that only two cases of diphtheria were reported in the U.S. in 2017.
Stephenson was supposed to have been given medicine over a three-day period to treat the infection, but the doctor gave him all three doses at once, which sent him into a coma for three days.
After the coma, he had a weak heart for a long time. This limited his ability to go out and play. So, he learned embroidery and made quilts. He says he stopped growing for four years after the diphtheria.
“It’s the reason I’m so little,” he said.
Stephenson was a Boy Scout and one badge away from Eagle Scout. He never tried for his life-saving badge because he was a poor swimmer. One thing he was good at, however, was football.
“We had one of the best football teams there ever was,” Stephenson said. There were only 125 kids in his high school. They had two football teams, the lightweights and the heavyweights. There weren’t enough kids on the heavyweights team for substitutions, so the lightweights had to also act as subs.
During one particular game, Stephenson said as a lightweight he had to go in for a heavyweight who was injured. Stephenson ended up scoring a touchdown. He became the only player in Geneva history to score for both the lightweights and the heavyweights in the same season.
During the summers he worked on a farm that belonged to the school principal to keep in shape for football. “I was as hard as they made ‘em,” Stephenson said.
He was all-conference in football two years in a row.
After high school he worked for 26.5 cents an hour doing odd jobs. He found work as a shipping clerk in charge of an assembly line of workers. His sister, his then girlfriend and a young woman named Hazel also worked there.
Stephenson said that one Labor Day the three women went out together and he was expected to pick them up at the end of the day. His girlfriend wouldn’t speak to him that day for reasons unknown, so instead of taking her to the rodeo, he asked Hazel to go with him instead. They continued to see each other after that and were soon married.
He and Hazel were married for 66 years before she passed away. “We had happy years, good and bad,” Stephenson said.
Later on after he was married, Stephenson moved to a factory job making track links for the railroad. When his supervisor was called up for war, Stephenson was moved up to the supervisor position.
At the start of World War II, the Army gave him a deferment. This meant that he wore the uniform but stayed behind in the U.S. and continued to work in the factory under government contract. After the war, he stepped down to allow his previous supervisor to take back his old job and Stephenson went into carpentry.
Stephenson and his wife raised five boys. All five were raised around horses. They had show horses, they raced horses and they took them to rodeos.
“It wasn’t too long we had a whole cedar chest full of trophies,” Stephenson said.
He later got out of the race horse business after discovering another owner using drugs to help the horses win. He went back to carpentry work and remained in that profession until 1977.
A proud father, Stephenson can’t help but smile when talking about the accomplishments of his children. “They were all good horsemen,” he said. “And they were all good athletes.”
His youngest son was captain of the football team, captain of the track team and captain of the wrestling team.
After a couple of his sons were grown and moved down to Florida, Stephenson began traveling to the Sunshine State during the winter to find carpentry work. “I got that Florida sand in my boots and decided that’s where I’m going to stay,” Stephenson said.
A Florida resident for 42 years now, he built his current home in Lake Placid back in 1977 on an empty plot of land. In the front yard of the new home he planted some acorns. Now, in that same spot stands a very large and healthy oak tree, providing shade and standing watch over the property like a sentinel watching over a precious treasure.
Both the tree and the house have survived a tornado and more than one hurricane. For Hurricane Irma, Stephenson rode out the storm at home. He was without power for over a week but refused to leave. Friends and family checked on him every day and a neighbor helped him start his generator, but he made it through on his own and unscathed.
His oldest son, William Stephenson Jr., passed away nine years ago, but his grandson, William Stephenson III, better known in the community as Tres, still visits him on a daily basis.
Along with his five boys, Stephenson has 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
This past February Stephenson turned 101 years old. To celebrate, five generations of his family came from five different states to commemorate the occasion. Making it all happen was Peg Stephenson, wife of the late William Stephenson Jr. and mother to Tres.
“She’s the matriarch of the family and keeps us all together,” Stephenson said.
His sons call him on a regular basis to chat and see how he’s doing and the family members who live close enough to drive see him in person often.
“I’m well taken care of,” he said.
