By ROBERT MILLER
News Clerk
SEBRING — There has been quite a bit of news over the past 100 years. The formation of Highlands Hammock State Park, the growth of U.S. 27 and surrounding businesses, the Great Depression, 9/11, World War II, numerous wildfires and more than our fair share of hurricanes.
One voice has survived all of this, committed to covering Highlands County in all its forms from Avon Park in the north all the way down to Venus in the south and everything in between. Though it’s gone by many names over the past 100 years, the current Highlands News-Sun remains the only local, daily newspaper in Highlands County.
The current Highlands News-Sun has been through no less than eight name changes in the past 100 years including Sebring News, Sebring American, Highlands County News and The News-Sun, to name a few. It’s also been through just as many ownership changes. The paper joined with the Avon Park Sun in the early 1980s and then merged with the Lake Placid Journal in 2014, changing its name from The News-Sun to Highlands News-Sun. The Highlands Today was added in 2016 making the Highlands News-Sun the complete county-wide newspaper.
Over the years, page design has changed and it has gone from once a week to bi-weekly to a daily publication. A Sunday edition was added in 1982. An entertainment paper, the Highlands Sun, was added in 2014 along with the merger of the Lake Placid Journal. Under current Publisher Tim Smolarick, the Highlands News-Sun has added two monthly magazines, Welcome Home and Well Being.
“Community newspapers continue to be the vehicle that informs, excites and reports both the good news and the sad,” Smolarick said. “Highlands County has supported a newspaper for 100 years and surely this reflects on the value placed on having a community paper. We look forward to the start of the next century of operations and we are most appreciative of our community’s involvement with us.”
The Avon Park Sun ran for 42 years. The Lake Placid Journal ran for 52 years. Both papers were voices for their communities and are part of the lasting legacy of the 100-year-old Highlands News-Sun. It has served the county as its best source of information since 1919.
From those who were there
“The fact that it’s been here 100 years in today’s newspaper world, that’s an achievement,” said Richard Hitt, former publisher of the Sebring News from 1975-1985. “Newspapers are always right in the middle of what’s happening. Being an integral part of the community, I think, is really the most important thing.”
Hitt went on to say that newspapers should be involved, get their community to take action through editorials, stories and getting to know the people in their community. In 1982, Hitt was publisher of The Sebring News, owned then by the New York Times Co,. who also owned the Avon Park Sun. The New York Times wanted the two papers to combine forces and start putting out a Sunday edition, which neither paper was doing at the time.
“That was a big thing for me. One of the biggest events I was involved in.”
Former publisher of the Lake Placid Journal, a paper itself that ran for 52 years, Mat Delaney became the editor of the Highlands Sun in 2014.
“The 100th birthday of the Highlands News-Sun is remarkable,” Delaney said.
The Lake Placid Journal, once owned by the Delaney Family, was owned by Sun Coast Media Group in 2014. When the company purchased The News-Sun that year, the two papers merged, completing the trinity. Now Avon Park, Sebring and Lake Placid were together under the same umbrella, one voice.
“When I think of the 100th anniversary of the Highlands News-Sun,” Delaney added, “I can’t go there without thinking about Janelou Buck. I learned a lot from Janelou.”
Janelou Buck was editor with The Sebring News and after the merger with the Avon Park Sun, she worked as editor of The News-Sun. Buck passed away in 1993.
“I think local newspapers are part of the fabric of a community,” said David Dunn-Rankin, owner and CEO of D-R Media and Investments LLC, which owns the Highlands News-Sun. “This community has been a great supporter of the News-Sun for 100 years and continues to support us today. This support is why we continue to be a growing healthy member of Highlands County and will be for another 100 years.”
The Highlands News-Sun office is at 321 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring and can be reached by phone at 863-385-6155.
