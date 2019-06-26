SEBRING — Jennifer Msumba never thought she would appear on national television, let alone a super station like A&E. She never dreamed of some of the opportunities she has been part of since becoming involved with A&E.
Msumba will be be appearing on an episode of “The Employables,” a new docuseries that premiered in May. Her episode will be airing at 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 17. Comcast subscribers will find A&E on channel 26. The television show follows job seekers who have unique challenges such as autism and Tourette’s syndrome.
“‘The Employables’ is an important example of how embracing our differences can bring about positive and necessary changes both in the workplace and in the lives of so many people,” Ellen Wray, A&E press contact, said.
Msumba was content to be in her own world with her own circle of friends and her fans in YouTube land. You see, the shy, 43-year-old woman started recording herself playing the piano and posting the songs to YouTube. She had very pleasant feedback from those watching the videos. When she felt brave enough to interact with the audience, they reacted by asking her for more personal interaction.
To give her fans what they wanted, Msumba began to document her struggles and triumphs while living with autism. She shared these videos on YouTube as inspiration for others.
“It’s like a class,” she said. “I like to go on field trips that would be challenging for people with autism. I show how I get through it and daily struggles. I always try to be positive and tell a story out of my day.”
Msumba admits that sometimes she feels lazy and may not want to do the videos.
“The people motivate me to do it,” she said. “I know that there are people who rely on me and may be depressed or anxious.”
Her persistence paid off because her videos caught the attention of A&E staff who reached out to her. Msumba thought it was a hoax and told her brother. After he did the research, he told his sister to go ahead with the program if she wanted to.
Msumba watched the original series out of the United Kingdom called “Employable Me.” A&E executives contacted her two years ago and they have been in the filming process since.
“They actually go out and help you find out what your strengths are. They sent me to a psychologist at Yale University. They find what you like and help place you there,” she said.
Msumba was offered a job at the Humane Society of Highlands County. That is where the filming was done. Board President Judy Spiegel was happy to have the shelter involved.
“This was a great experience,” Spiegel said. “It is great to have diversity in the workplace and everywhere. This is an opportunity for anyone who has problems with getting hired. Jen is so talented; we are so fortunate to have her as part of our family.”
Msumba has gained so much self-esteem from her time with the show and at the Humane Society, that she has expanded her horizons and has taken on a second job at Heartland Events.
She lives in a residential home and has gone to special education classes her whole life. She was diagnosed with autism as an adult and said when she was growing up in the 1980’s they did not have the word autism yet. Things started turning around for her when she was properly diagnosed and treated.
Msumba always worked where she lived. A&E and the Humane Society have broadened her scope since the show contacted her in 2017.
“I used to be in my own little bubble,” she said. “I didn’t think I was capable of having an outside job. They showed me I had skills to give to share with the world.”
