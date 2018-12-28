SEBRING — For Gloria Franko, Mary Wallace and Linda Waltz of the Buttonwood Bay Red Hat Society, Wednesday, Dec. 19 was going to be a special day.
The group had made up 35 stockings filled with various goodies, including puzzles, socks, prayer cards, candy and more. The stockings were then to go to the Kenilworth Nursing Home to be handed out to the residents.
Franko, the current Queen of the Red Hats at Buttonwood Bay, had the idea to forego their usual gift exchange and instead do something good for the nursing home. But when the ladies arrived, they found the concrete steps leading to the nursing home’s entrance a bit harder to navigate with several boxes of filled stockings.
At the same time the Red Hats were going in, David Metz, a Hungry Howie’s Pizza and Subs delivery driver, was exiting the nursing home and saw the ladies’ plight. He hurried right over and offered to help them carry the boxes inside.
“It’s the simple acts that get us through,” Franko said. She wanted to make sure others knew of his kindness, taking time out of his busy day to help the ladies of Buttonwood Bay carry some boxes so they could bring some joy to the residents of Kenilworth Nursing Home.
“It’s just me,” Metz said. “It’s my pleasure to help others.”
Metz said he saw the ladies struggling to walk and get up the steps so he stepped in and told them to load him up and he’d walk the stockings up the steps. He said it was just how his mom raised him.
“I’m not just out there representing Hungry Howie’s, that’s how I am,” he said.
