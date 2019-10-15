By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
SEBRING — With three schools making the grade under the Florida School Recognition Program, a total of $194,319 in A-Plus money will be coming to the Highlands School District compared to last year when just two schools netted a total of $136,506.
Hill-Gustat and Avon Park middle schools received the recognition money last year.
This year, based on performance during 2018-19 school year, Lake Country, Lake Placid and Sun ‘N Lake elementary schools will each receive $100 per student according to last year’s enrollment numbers, which amounts to $58,081, $72,776 and $63,462 for the schools, respectively.
The A-Plus recognition money is awarded to schools that meet one of the following criteria:
- Sustain high performance by receiving a school grade of “A.”
- Demonstrate exemplary improvement due to innovation and effort by improving at least one letter grade.
- Improve more than one letter grade and sustain the improvement the following school year.
- Schools designated as alternative or ESE center schools that receive a school improvement rating of “Commendable” or improve at least one level.
Lake Country Elementary improved from a “C” to a “B”; Lake Placid Elementary improved from a “D” to a “C” and Sun ‘n Lake Elementary improved from a “C” to an “A”.
Funds are to be used for nonrecurring bonuses to the faculty and staff, nonrecurring expenditures for educational equipment or materials, or for temporary personnel to assist the school in maintaining or improving student performance.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt said the school staff and school advisory council vote on determining how the money will be spent.
It is always used for bonuses, but they determine how it is shared, he said. Sometimes it is a full share for teachers and a half-share for non-instructional staff. It depends on the individual schools and how they vote.
The state informed the district that the money will be coming this month, Averyt said. If schools turn in their plans by Oct. 21, they will get their bonus on Oct. 31.
Averyt said he has one school plan and he is waiting on the other two.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.