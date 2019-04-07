AVON PARK — When David Flowers became Avon Park’s city manager three months ago there was the expectation that his experience and demeanor would serve the city well.
It seemed for too long controversy surrounded the city manager position and city politics resulting in as many newspaper headlines as headway on the city’s issues.
While there were some fine applicants among the six who applied for the city manager position and were interviewed by the City Council in December, Flowers was always the frontrunner applicant and was selected for the position by a 4-1 vote with Councilwoman Brenda Gray casting the lone dissenting vote.
After his Council approval, Flowers said, “My goal is to follow the vision and direction of the City Council and to help make the city I have always loved become the best little city in Florida. My commitment to you is do the best job possible to make our citizens proud to say, ‘I am from Avon Park.’”
Now three months on the job, Flowers said, “This has been quite a challenge, but it has been enjoyable in that I can see we are making a positive change in the entire atmosphere of not only City Hall, but the City of Avon Park.”
Flowers said it is not a 40-hour a week job, but that is what he expected.
His longest days on the job are the Mondays when the City Council meets because he doesn’t go home before the 6 p.m. meetings.
He typically arrives at City Hall between 7:15 and 7:30 a.m.
“I am here by myself until they open at 8 a.m.,” he said. On the City Council days – two Mondays a month – it has been common to be here upwards of 9 o’clock or later.
“That makes for a long day, but that is O.K. I still look at this as a positive thing and that we are making a difference for Avon Park.”
With Flowers’ open door policy citizens stop in to speak to him about their concerns.
“I encourage that. I want anybody to be able to come in here at any time. If I am not available there is sometimes a short time when they have to wait a little bit, but I try to treat every citizen with the respect and the time that they need for whatever issue that have got facing them as city business and it has been working out very well.
“I can’t solve all the problems, but I am trying to solve the ones that I can and trying to make a difference for them,” he said. “To me if somebody takes the time to come come City Hall to talk to me as the administrator, there situation or their problem is a serious problem. It may be very minor in the grand scheme of things, but to them it is a big problem and I treat it as such and I try to do whatever I can to help solve that problem.”
Mayor Garrett Anderson said, “In my opinion he has done a phenomenal job. The future is very bright for him as far as I am concerned.”
Flowers has been getting a good administration in place, he said. He had been very good at finding the right staff for the right position; finding some very experienced staff giving a higher level of legitimacy to our administration.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said, “I think David Flowers is doing a fantastic job. I know that he was overwhelmed when he first came in and I can only imagine how much he had to deal with just in emails and phone calls and people coming in to talk to him.”
He is doing a great job of catching up and dealing with the new members of the City Council, Barnard said. He has been a great, great choice.
Everyone he spoke to, before and after the Council’s process to hire a city manager, said Flowers was the person for the position, Barnard said.
Councilman Stanley Spurlock, “I have a real good relationship with David and I think he is doing a very good job and I don’t think we could have picked a better man.”
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said Flowers is catching up rather quickly.
“As long as you are transparent in everything that you do, you can’t do anything wrong,” she said.
Councilwoman Brenda Gray said, “He is doing about as good as any other city manager should do. He is doing his job as all of the other city managers did. They did their job.”
Southside Community Redevelopment Advisory Board Chairman Gerald Snell said he likes the direction Flowers is headed with the city.
“He has a lot on his plate to clean up from the past administration and I feel as though he stays focused our city will be back on the fast-track in no time,” he said. “I have met with him on several occasions to talk about different issues and so far he has been man of his word.”
No he not he two face
