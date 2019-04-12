SEBRING — Hill-Gustat Middle School put on its annual Spring Chorus Concert at First Baptist Church on Tuesday evening to a large crowd, despite the intense storm going on outside. They were led by Stacy Smehyl, a long-time choir director at HGMS, and accompanied on the piano by Jill Jernigan. Kellen Westberry also accompanied them as a percussionist.
“They did an excellent job; they put in a lot of hard work,” Smehyl said about her choir’s performance. Smehyl directed five choirs and ensembles, including the Intermediate Choir, the Women’s Choir, the Advanced Choir, the Small Ensemble, and the Mass Choir.
The Spring Chorus Concert kicked off with Keasta Danser, Abigail Gonzalez and Peyton Young singing “3 Little Birds,” with Claudia Armengol accompanying them with the ukulele.
Following their performance, the Intermediate Choir performed their songs including “All Night, All Day” arranged by Greg Gilpin; “I Want to Rise” arranged Mark Weston; and “Joyful, Joyful” arranged by Mervyn Warren. One popular song was “Moment of Truth” from the popular 2018 movie “Smallfoot.”
The Women’s Choir came after them with their rendition of “We Are Blessed” by Andrea Ramsey and “I’ve Got Peace Like A River” arranged by D. Shawn Berry.
Before the Advanced Choir went on stage, Smehyl made sure to inform the audience that the Advanced Choir went to the Music Performance Assessment and received an excellent rating. The Advanced Choir performed their editions of “She Sings” by Amy Benson, “Elijah Rock,” which was arranged by Rollo Dilworth, and “Proud Mary” arranged by Kirby Shaw.
Right after the Advanced Choir was the Small Ensemble, who sang “Home on the Range,” which was arranged by Andrea Ramsey. This ensemble also sang their edition of Bruno Mars’ 2010 hit “Count on Me,” which once again featured Amengual on the ukulele. This ensemble consisted of 18 girls from all grades.
Right before the Mass Choir began to sing, Smehyl thanked the audience for their constant support of the music department. She also thanked the performers for all of the hard work they put in and informed them of how much they had improved over the year. She described her work as a choral director as “a life-changing experience.”
The Mass Choir finished off the evening with their performance of “Amazing” by Pink Zebra, which had a slideshow playing that included the life goals of the performers. This song described the things it takes to be amazing in life and what it takes to reach one’s life goals.
Highlights of the evening came from the soloists, duets and trios. During the Intermediate Choir’s edition of “Moment of Truth,” Allyson Dilday performed her solo in the beginning and end of the song. Even with her small size, she was able to receive massive applause for her singing ability.
Another performance that left the crowd amazed was eighth-grader Haley Waltman’s performance of Haley Reinhart’s edition of “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” Waltman’s singing matched Reinhart’s vocal ability and left the crowd speechless.
