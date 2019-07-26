TAMPA — Now that texting while driving is illegal in Florida, drivers are now more likely than ever to utilize voice-to-text or other in-vehicle infotainment systems. However, new research from AAA shows that this technology still creates potentially dangerous distractions for all drivers, yet the risk is highest among older adults.
The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety partnered with researchers from the University of Utah to test the visual and cognitive demand created by the infotainment systems in six 2018 vehicles. Study participants in two age groups (21-36 and 55-75) were required to use voice commands, touch screens and other interactive technologies to make a call, send a text message, tune the radio, or program navigation, all while driving.
During the study, drivers used voice-based and touch screen in-vehicle technology features. Both older and younger drivers were visually and mentally distracted for 17 to 40 seconds when completing tasks like programming navigation or sending a text message. The distraction was more significant among older drivers (ages 55-75), who removed their eyes and attention from the road for more than eight seconds longer than younger drivers (ages 21-36).
The younger drivers (21-36 years of age) completed tasks as: 18 seconds, audio entertainment; 17.7 seconds, calling and dialing; 27.7 seconds, text messaging and 31.4 seconds for navigation entry. The older drivers (55-75 years of age performed tasks in: 25.4 seconds for audio entertainment; 22.4 seconds for calling and dialing; 33.8 seconds for text messaging and 40 seconds for navigation entry.
“Regardless of their age, drivers should be very cautious when using in-vehicle infotainment systems,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Drivers may be lulled into a false sense of security that since they’re not using their handheld device, they are a more focused driver. AAA warns that many of these systems are so complex or poorly designed that they divert the driver’s attention away from where it should be — the road.”
By 2030, more than 1 in 5 drivers on the road will be over the age of 65. With seniors becoming the fastest growing demographic in the U.S., finding ways to design technology to improve their comfort and safety is critical and may hold the key to enhancing the safe use of this technology for all drivers.
AAA recommendations to automakers
The complex design of the technology created increased visual and cognitive demand for older drivers. For example, some systems included multiple menus and cumbersome voice command functions that significantly reduced older drivers’ ability to easily complete seemingly simple tasks.
Specific design changes would better meet the needs of older adults and make the systems safer for all drivers, like:
• Improving voice-command technology
• Simplifying software menus
• Removing complex center console controls
• Positioning system controls to allow drivers to keep their eyes on the road
“This is a design problem, not an age problem,” Jenkins said. “Designing systems to meet the safety and comfort needs of aging drivers would benefit all of us today, and for years to come.”
During the study, personal assessments about distraction caused by in-vehicle technologies are not always accurate. For example, in some cases drivers reported the use of the systems as less demanding even though researchers measured higher levels of demand or longer task completion times.
Tips for drivers
Whether you purchase a new vehicle or rent one while traveling, AAA recommends that all drivers — especially older drivers — keep the following tips in mind:
Avoid interacting with in-vehicle infotainment technology while driving except for legitimate emergencies.
Practice using the voice command and touch screen functions when not driving to build comfort in case emergency use is required.
Avoid vehicles that require use of a center console controller when using the infotainment system. These kinds of systems are especially distracting, and potentially dangerous.
A total of 128 drivers ages 21-36 and 55-75 participated in the study of six 2018 model-year vehicles. The latest report is the seventh phase of distraction research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. Visit AAA.com/distraction to learn more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.