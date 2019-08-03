SEBRING — Joseph Edward Ables, 70, could have have his day in court sometime in September 2020, according to court documents. A disposition memorandum dated July 12 in the Highlands County Clerk of Court website reads “tentative trial Sept. 2020.”
Ables is accused of shooting Highlands County Deputy Sheriff William J. Gentry Jr. on May 6, 2018. Gentry was speaking to Ables about allegedly shooting a neighbor’s cat in the Placid Lakes subdivision of Lake Placid when Ables allegedly shot him. Gentry died the next morning.
Ables is being charged with first degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is facing charges of tampering with evidence, probation violation and attempted first degree murder, according to the Clerk of Courts website.
A grand jury indicted Ables in May 2018. State Attorney Brian Haas announced he would seek the death penalty and filed the “notice of intent” in May 2018.
Ables received four years probation for committing battery on a person 65 years of age or older in 2015.
In a previous pretrial hearing with Judge Peter Estrada, it was determined by Julia Williamson with the public defender’s office and Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin that they could be ready for trial in September 2020, Houchin said. Several more pretrial conferences will be held in the time leading up to the trial, he said.
The next pretrial conference is 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8. Ables has waived his right to appear at the conference. Houchin said he expects to be given the list of the defense’s witnesses.
Ables is a Vietnam veteran and claims to suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. In his arrest report, he said he “blacked out” and could not remember anything in regards to shooting Gentry.
Houchin said he has not been given any indication on how Ables will plea. He believes the witness list will shed some light on which direction Ables and his attorney will take.
