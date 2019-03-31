SEBRING — State officials may give final approval on a plan for a tow-lane roundabout on Sebring Parkway as early as next Friday.
That’s what Highlands County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. hopes. Once he hears back from the Florida Department of Transportation, he can get the Road and Bridge Department to starting building a two-lane roundabout at the current 90-degree turn on Sebring Parkway Phase I.
The Highlands County Board of County Commission recently approved two agreements, with the city of Sebring and FDOT, to split the cost of the roundabout three ways — $200,000 each — for a total of $600,000.
Howerton said that fits into the overall Sebring Parkway Phase III budget.
Once it’s done, motorists heading to that point will need to be prepared to stop. In the 20 years since Sebring Parkway was built, there has never been a traffic light at the 90-degree turn, because without cross-traffic one wasn’t needed.
Rather than build a signalized intersection, which can stop functioning after a hurricane, Howerton and FDOT officials reasoned a roundabout would keep traffic moving safely with or without power.
Before it’s done, however, motorists will want to know how to drive it.
Many motorists who drive through downtown Sebring, Sun ‘n Lake Special Improvement District or past Lake June Park, have already used roundabouts
Residents on Summit Drive in Sebring also have one. All of these are single-lane versions. Traffic entering the circle yields to traffic already on the circle, and traffic on the circle can turn off the circle using right turns.
Strictly speaking, The Circle in downtown Sebring and DeVane Circle in Lake Placid differ from most roundabouts because true roundabouts are small and don’t let pedestrians cross to the center. Still, they are one-way, single-lane circles that handle one lane of traffic at a time.
The proposed new roundabout at the current 90-degree turn on Sebring Parkway would handle two lanes at once, and would require motorists to use a bit more caution, and more patience.
Florida Department of Transportation, atwww.fdot.gov/agencyresources/roundabouts/, states that roundabouts typically operate at low speeds — 25 mph — while traffic circles allow higher speeds.
• On approach, a motorist needs to reduce speed to 10-15 mph and be prepared to stop for pedestrians and cyclists.
• Since traffic moves counterclockwise around the circle, motorists must look left for traffic, yield to vehicles already on the roundabout and wait for a gap to enter.
• Do not stop on the roundabout, do not pass other vehicles and even though all exits are to the right, use your turn signal to indicate when you are exiting so cars both on and off the circle know what you are about to do.
• With a two-lane roundabout, obey all the rules for a single-lane roundabout, especially use of turn signals for exiting. Also, follow signs and pavement markings to determine what lane(s) will serve your destination.
• In diagrams of two-lane roundabouts, FDOT recommends using the outside lane for what would otherwise be a right turn or straight path, and the inside lane for left turns or U-turns.
As always, keep moving and give every other driver as much room as possible.
Good idea, however, they can create problems for drivers. Ft McPherson Georgia had them and got rid of them because of the confusion. Ever driven in Washington DC and try to get through traffic on them? Not so pleasant.
