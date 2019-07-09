SEBRING — School Board Chairman Bill Brantley’s concerns about overall discipline issues and making sure students are held accountable for their actions will be discussed at a School Board workshop regarding the Academy at Youth Care Lane later this month.
“We [School Board] have had a couple of expulsion hearings where one child had 19 referrals and the other one had 23 referrals in one calendar year,” he said. “That is just unacceptable. I feel if they have 10 [referrals], they should go to the Academy.”
When a student has 23 referrals, they are stealing time from all of the other kids and teachers in the classroom, Brantley said. For students with multiple discipline referrals, the Academy at Youth Care Lane is their last chance.
The Academy at Youth Care Lane is the district’s alternative program for students with serious discipline issues. The Academy has a nine-week and 18-week program.
“If they get multiple referrals at the Academy they need to be expelled,” Brantley said.
Brantley said he is also concerned about discipline while students are at the Academy and when they return back to the schools.
After being in the Academy program, “obviously they are on probation for the following year and if they get any referrals, they are supposed to be expelled for the rest of the year,” he said.
Everyone is not on the same page, Brantley said. “We talked to a dean who thought when they go back to school, they get their slate wiped clean, but that is absolutely not the case.
“The case is they are on probation; if they get any referrals, they are expelled for the remainder of the year, not that they get to do whatever they want to because their slate is wiped clean,” Brantley said.
The School Board of Highlands County’s workshop on the Academy at Youth Care Lane and discipline is scheduled for 3 p.m. on July 30.
