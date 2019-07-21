SEBRING — It was called a “large-scale training event” which took place Friday morning at Sebring Middle School in the ongoing effort to be prepared for security incidents on school campuses.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore said the “active shooter drill” at Sebring Middle went extremely well.
“They did the whole mock drill,” she said. “We had a number of our faculty members and school-based leadership and district-based leadership all there and the drill went very well.”
There was a little debriefing after the drill and the agencies will get back together to do some more extensive debriefing, she said.
“We are very thankful that our community comes together to provide opportunities for us to practice those types of drills,” Longshore said.
The notice of the drill stated that personnel from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Sebring Police Department, Sebring Fire Department, Highlands County Fire Rescue and the School Board of Highlands County would be taking part in the active shooter training at Sebring Middle School.
According to Florida Statutes, active shooter and hostage situation drills must engage the School Safety Specialist, threat assessment team members, faculty, staff and students.
Training must be conducted by the law enforcement agency or agencies designated as first responders to the school’s campus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
We've reached a sad state when our kids have to practice to thwart a problem created by ourselves. We shouldn't be pandering to gun nuts.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.